In the Declaration of Independence, the Founders and other expressions of American political and philosophical thought advanced a radical proposition in laying the foundation for a nation built upon civic nationalism. In a bold statement, the document states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that their Creator endows them with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” This singular sentence, imbued with great political import resting on profound philosophical first principles, is majestic in its notions and elegant in its brevity while providing context for the need to secure liberty through a separation of powers.
To properly understand the necessity of discrete governmental branches providing a structure of checks and balances, it is necessary to understand the definition of equality within the temporal and philosophical contexts of the Founders. The Declaration states, ‘all men are created equal.’ It is to be understood that includes women and all peoples, not just subjects of the British Empire. It puts forth the philosophical notion that every man and woman, wherever found, geographically or temporally, is equal; that this equality stems from natural law, is an irreducible reality and as such cannot be taken from any individual nor granted by the government or any another institution or individual. It is inherent within the definition of being human.
This same idea is reiterated in the “Massachusetts Constitution of 1780,” which declares, “All men are born free and equal and have certain natural, essential, and unalienable rights; among which may be reckoned the right of enjoying and defending their lives and liberties; that of acquiring, possessing, and protecting property; in fine, that of seeking and obtaining their safety and happiness.” Here too there are no qualifications or distinctions about which this refers to, the qualifier “all” emphasizing the inclusion of all men (and women). Here too, as in the “Declaration,” a property right is included. Property in this instance has a meaning more expansive than what is common today. It extends to property in the sense of personal attributes, such as one’s internal moral compass, ability to reason, and thoughts regarding one’s course of action throughout one’s life.
The Founders saw equality as needing to be protected through negative rights. The government’s function should revolve around protecting the individual from interference by others and most notably, the government itself. The Declaration contains a long list of grievances that illustrate the trampling of American rights at the King’s behest. Today’s definition generally includes the right to equal status, opportunities, and positive rights. Unfortunately, attached to this, it is often currently repeated that this or that law “grants” Americans the right to do or have this or that. This concept directly contravenes the Founders’ notion that rights are natural. To be granted rights suggests otherwise and implies the idea that government can rescind such rights making our rights subjective and our liberty precarious; those rights come from the state rather than natural, immutable creation.
Michael Deel currently attends Johns Hopkins University in their MA program in government. He lives in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and you can reach him on Twitter @MDeel2022 or by e-mail at mdeel1@jhu.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.