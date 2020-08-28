Hello everyone!
It has been my experience that naysayers will always try to distract you from pursuing your goals in life. For example, as a young man, I was told by the naysayers that founding True Holiness Saints Center, Inc. was a bad idea and would never work. Yet, 26 years later the church is still growing and expanding its reach in the city of Conway. Naysayers want nothing more than to paralyze your progress. So today, I want to share three things I have learned about naysayers over the years.
The first thing I have learned about naysayers is they are always telling us what cannot be done. They are not interested in finding solutions, they only want to magnify the potential problems. Naysayers will give you 101 reasons why an idea will not work, while ignoring any probability of success. And yet, the word of God clearly states in Proverbs 29:25, “Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trusts in the LORD is keep safe.” We cannot allow the negativity of naysayers to prevent us from pursing our God given goals in life. If God put it in your heart, He will help you bring it to fruition.
The second thing I have learned about naysayers is they are not all bad people. Some naysayers are people that love and respect you. They have simply allowed their insecurities to override their faith in God. In this case, their negativity is motivated by a misguided attempt to shield you from hurt and/or misfortune. A similar scenario played out between Jesus and Peter when Jesus predicts his death to his disciples for the first time. Their discourse is found in Matthew 16:22-23, “Peter took Him aside and began to rebuke him. Never, Lord! He said. This shall never happen to you! (23) Jesus turned and said to Peter, Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me, you do not have in mind the concerns to God, but merely human concerns.” Sometimes, well meaning people who love you the most can be the biggest naysayers and stumbling blocks on your way to success. Not because they don’t believe in you but because they are trying to protect you from hurt and disappointment.
The third and final thing I have learned about naysayers is you have to counteract their words with the word of God. Philippians 1:6 sums it up best, “Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” Always remember, when God starts something, He completes it. He doesn’t leave you alone to fend for yourself. God will always be there to take care of and provide our every need. We don’t need the naysayer’s permission to be successful in life.
Yes, it has been my experience that naysayers will try to distract you from pursuing your goals in life. Naysayers will always tell us what cannot be done, they are not all bad people, and yet we must to counteract their words with the word of God. Today, I want to leave you with the wise words found in Psalm 75:6-7, “For promotion cometh neither from the east, nor form the west, nor from the south. But God is the judge: he pulls down one and sets up another.”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.