There are basic requirements that all of us need to follow in order to be fruitful and productive in life. These basic requirements are foundational principles that allow us to stand firm when the demands and distractions of life come our way. Therefore, it is imperative that we implement these necessities of life into the very fabric of our being. Here are three of the most important necessities of life.
First, we need Biblical principles to live by. These Biblical principles are in place to govern what we believe and how we behave. These Biblical principles are also there to govern our mindset and our emotions. The Bible says it best in 2 Timothy 3:16, “All scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness.” Therefore, it is a necessity of life to feast on God’s word daily.
Second, we need the right people to do life with. All of us need the right people in our lives to support us, encourage us, correct us and challenge us. We also need those who have more knowledge, experience and expertise than we do. This is why King Solomon warns us in Proverbs 11:14, “For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisors.” It is a necessity of life to find a good group of advisors.
Third, we need a strategic plan to execute. Benjamin Franklin has been credited with the saying, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” That is a true statement. In fact, the Bible says it in this manner in Proverbs 29:18, “Where there is no vision the people perish….” In other words, where there is no strategic, detailed plan of action in place our goals can easily drift off course. It is a necessity of life to have a plan to execute for achieving our goals in life.
Yes, there are basic requirements that we all need to follow to be fruitful and productive. These necessities of life are imperative for gaining wisdom and personal success. We need Biblical principles to live by. We need the right people to do life with. We also need a strategic plan to execute. I leave you today with Philippians 4:19, “And my God will supply ever need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ.”
