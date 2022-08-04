We may not always be able to determine the emotions we experience in life. However, we can always control how we react to them. Today, I want to look at three negative emotions, if given the chance; the enemy will use to manipulate our actions and attitudes.
The first negative emotion the devil will use to manipulate us is shame. Shame for the most part, is a negative emotion associated with feelings of disgrace or humiliation. The devil is always trying to use our past mistakes and current imperfections to push us into a perpetual state of embarrassment. Revelations 12:10 describes the devil in this manner, “…for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, who accused them before our God day and night.” As I often say, when the devil reminds you of your past, remind him of his future. He is a defeated foe.
The second negative emotion the devil will use to manipulate us is jealously. Jealously is often characterized by feelings of resentment. It is also associated with an unhealthy desire to have what belongs to someone else. Jealousy left unchecked in a person’s heart is extremely dangerous because it can open the door to all kinds of sinful behavior. The Bible says it best in James 3:16, “For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice.” Never allow jealousy to take up residency in your mind. Choose rather to focus on the many blessings God as bestowed upon you. Always remember, gratitude and jealously cannot simultaneously live in the same heart.
The third negative emotion the devil will use to manipulate us is bitterness. Bitterness stems from an unforgiving heart. It often manifests itself in the form of a harsh, disagreeable spirit. Once a person become bitter, they tend to be hostile toward the object of their bitterness. The Bible says it in this manner in Hebrews 12:15, “See to it that no one fails to obtain the grace of God; that no root of bitterness springs up and causes trouble…” Far too often, the person most impacted by the trouble of bitterness is the person who is bitter. In many cases the other person is seldom affected at all. Don’t waste valuable time and energy being bitter. Simply give it to God and let Him work it out.
The reality of the matter is we cannot always determine the emotions we experience in life. However, we do not have to fall victim to the negative reactions often fueled by shame, jealousy and/or bitterness. I want to leave you today with the sobering words of King Solomon found in Proverbs 25:28, “A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls.”
