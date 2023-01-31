Talk about an illustrious past. The newest Ford Bronco caries on a tradition that dates to the mid-60’s and was marked by five generations of Broncos through 1996.
It took a 25-year sabbatical, before the latest iteration hit the market in 2021 for a sixth generation. This one might be around awhile.
The classic nameplate, introduced in 2021, is perhaps the most rugged SUV yet with near unstoppable off-road chops. Want to order one? I’m reminded of Uncle Tony’s favorite response – “fahgettaboudit.”
Severe manufacturing shortages following pandemic woes and dealer markups have made the prospects of snagging one of these slim. Some experts suggest getting in line for a 2024 model.
The 2023 model is mostly a carryover from last year with a few twists added.
Major rivals include the popular Jeep Wrangler and pricey Land Rover Defender. The Bronco comes in two and four door versions with removable hardtop or soft top convertible. Four-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.
Eight trim levels are available: Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak, Everglades and Raptor with its more powerful engine. Prices range from the mid $30 to upper $70s and higher with Ford’s endless list of accessories.
Our tester for the week was the off-road Everglades trim with a heavy-duty power winch to keep the Bronco unstuck and an air intake snorkel that allows the body on frame SUV to travel through 36.3 inches of water. Just as snorkels work for humans, the system feeds clean air from above the water line preventing water from reaching the engine.
We took the Everglades through its paces at low speed over boulders, through sand, mud and water while we remained safe and secure inside. Vent tubes are raised on the Everglades’ axles, transfer case and transmission to further keep the essentials dry.
There are seven selectable drive modes in the GOAT system – short for Go Over Any Terrain including Eco, Sport, Normal, Mud/Ruts, Slippery, Sand/Snow and Rock/Crawl.
As we turned the rotary dial at center console to activate modes, the ride was automatically adjusted, locking differentials or not, adjusting traction control as needed and other modifications, instantly.
Powering the Everglades is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine developing 300 horsepower while mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission or an available seven-speed manual.
Its Wrangler rival is no slouch though with its irrefutable off-road characteristics and a wide choice of engines including diesel, plug-in hybrid and a potent V8. It also has an attractive price point.
Aside from off-roading, taking the Bronco on pavement can be pleasant around town with loads of technology to customize the ride.
However, taking the Bronco on highway trips will test your senses. It’s not just loud at highway speeds, turning the radio up barely muffles the wind noise and talking with passengers becomes another challenge.
While other trim levels do better on fuel economy, our Everglades tester matched EPA’s rating of 18 combined miles per gallon during our 200-mile road test. Our tester was priced in the mid $50s.
2023 Ford Bronco Everglades
Engine: 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder 300 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 18 city, 17 highway, 18 combined
Assembled: The Bronco Everglades is assembled at Ford manufacturing facilities in Wayne, Michigan. Information on U.S./Canadian parts content and source of foreign parts were not available.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Ford Bronco Everglades its best rating of “Good” in overall crash worthiness and gave the Bronco its highest rating of ‘Good” in small and moderate overlap crashworthiness, side, roof strength and head restraints. In crash avoidance and mitigation testing, the Bronco received a second best “Advanced” rating. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had not rated the Ford Bronco as of this writing.
Warranty: 3 year/36,000-miles bumper to bumper, 5 year/60,000-mile powertrain. No complimentary maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
