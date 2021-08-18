Fifty-five years later the Ford Bronco is back. While distancing the 1994 low-speed freeway chase of O. J. Simpson in Los Angeles – if that’s possible – the new Bronco Sport makes its splash as a rugged all-terrain vehicle with promise.
Base priced from approximately $28 to $36 large, the Sport comes in five trim levels; Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands and First Edition.
If you want the look without the oomph, the lower trim models are equipped with a turbo 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine mated with an eight-speed automatic with four-wheel drive. Badlands and First Edition trims get the bigger guns with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four with 250 ponies and 277 lb.-ft. of torque, 69 more horsepower than lower trim levels.
Our Badlands tester, named after South Dakota’s National Park, is the pick of the litter with a twin-clutch rear axle. It is best described as a high-end differential that transfers torque between wheels by slipping and locking each clutch to maximize traction.
On pavement runs, the Sport Badlands recorded 6.1 ticks in the dead stop to 60 miles per hour sprint. Top speed is governed at 125 mph.
High performance front shocks make off-roading more aggressive when teamed with all-terrain rubber and skid plates underneath to protect the engine, tranny and gas tank.
We found the Bronco Sport to be a conventional crossover with underpinnings from a Ford Escape and in the Jeep Compass category with off-road chops.
On pavement, it can be a quiet road runner with acoustic glass and sound deadening material to hush the ride. But with the flip of a rotary dial, the Sport transforms itself to a capable off-road vehicle that defies its small frame.
With 8.8-inches of ground clearance, the four-door Sport is a smidge larger than a Jeep Wrangler. It maneuvers tight trails in Sand, Mud/Ruts or Crawl mode with corresponding changes in pedal pressure, braking, steering initiative and drive system. Eco and Normal driving modes are also available for more sedate performance.
We pushed the Sport to its limit and came away pleasantly surprised. Whether fording streams or plowing through sandy beaches and climbing vertical grades, the Sport came through without the need for tow bars. In Rock Crawl mode, the Sport grappled for traction on occasion with one wheel off surface.
For that kind of performance, wait for the big Bronco to debut this year with low range transfer case and larger paws.
Inside you may want to fork over $2,595 for the Badlands package to offset its otherwise spartan interior. The package includes dual zone climate controls, moonroof, additional power driver’s seat adjustments, power liftgate and park assist for front and rear.
Our Badlands did include Co-Pilot 360 Assist and a rubberized cargo floor up to the rear seatbacks. The former adds emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitors, lane keeping assist, auto headlights and adaptive cruise control.
Do your homework with a test drive in the Bronco Sport. It may lasso your interest.
What was reviewed:
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Engine: 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four cylinder 250 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 21 city, 26 highway, 23 combined
Assembled: The Bronco Sport is assembled Ford manufacturing facilities in Hermosillo Sonora, Mexico. Information on U.S./Canadian parts content and source of foreign parts were not available.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Ford Bronco Sport a Top Safety Pick for 2021 and gave the Bronco its highest rating of ‘Good” in small and moderate overlap crashworthiness, side, roof strength and head restraints. In crash avoidance and mitigation testing, the Bronco Sport received a “Superior” rating in front crash protection – vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has selected the Bronco Sport for testing however the results were not available as of this writing.
Warranty: 3 year/36,000-miles bumper to bumper, 5 year/60,000-mile powertrain.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
