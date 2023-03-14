Think climate change rules are off in the distance. Think again. California has banned sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035. And 17 other mostly eastern states have joined the ban spelling doom for gasoline stations as we know them down the road.

There’s more to consider with newer federal fuel mandates requiring new vehicles sold to average at least 40 miles per gallon by 2026.

