While car sales have been in decline since COVID days, one company has been bucking the trend churning out practical and racy cars. The latter comes into focus with Hyundai’s debut of the Elantra N – a high performance sport compact that tops the Elantra nameplate.

After spending a week with the N, we concluded it shares Miata’s playful handling with four doors, excellent handling, lots of power and a quickness few can match.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.