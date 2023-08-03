“And whatsoever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father by him.”
Colossians 3:17
My wife and I just recently returned from a week-long vacation with our daughter and her family. Our grandchildren on this trip were ages 12, 10 and 6. It was an amazing time to spend with them and gave me many chances to see life through the eyes of a child. It made me ask myself, at what age do we stop looking at life as they do? Now, I realize as we age, responsibilities in life change, but I’m just not sure that our innocent views, (childlike innocence) has to change.
I mean can love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and forgiveness not always be a part of our lives no matter our age? Many of you as you read that previous sentence recognize that I was quoting Galatians 5:23. These were indeed the words Paul was telling the people of Galatia that will be found in those whom are living with the power of the Holy Spirit in their eyes. Words that I dare say offer to you inner peace and tranquillity when they are a part of your daily life.
I’ve heard it said before that to have something become a habit daily in your life takes three weeks of doing to accomplish. I have no data to support or deny such statement, but what I do know from running (we’ve spoken about this many times) is that if a person wants to achieve a goal, let’s say run a marathon, it first begins by running one mile, then building up from there. Over time as you continue your habit, you will find it easier and easier to accomplish more in your life.
New friends: I want to share a story from our vacation, it pertains to an action I witnessed with our 6-year-old granddaughter. She was at a splash park, and playing in a small section designed for children under 10. She was sitting on a small ride that another child could push to make the rider go round and round. Only one child was needed to make it spin. Observing this I watched my 6 year old ask a couple of other kids to push her, finally one little girl stopped and started to push. Round and round my granddaughter went and then, my granddaughter got off the ride and the other girl hopped on and my granddaughter pushed her. This went on for a short while and both girls were having so much fun. When this was done, they stayed together and played for a long time. New friends were formed and fun was had, to see this dynamic occur in the lives of 6 year olds made me say, are we missing something in our adult lives?
What chances in life are you missing to make a new friend? If you golf, could you ask someone who’s playing alone to join you?
If you’re visiting a relative in a nursing home, could you allow a few minutes to say hello to someone else at the facility and possibly create a friendship with them?
When you see a visitor at church, could you take a moment and become more acquainted with them? Thus, trying to create a friendship so to speak.
The list could go on, but I so believe we all have opportunities to make a difference in another’s life, simply by pausing our life just a bit to share part of it with them.
Personally, through the eyes of a child is a beautiful way for us to look at the world around us. Yes, as adults we have life issues but I so believe if we just take those adjectives from Galatians and apply them to our lives daily (three weeks in a row) then you will find that making new friends with others will not only be easier but fruitful in your life.
As a lay pastor I often speak to others who are hurting, lonely or confused. When I worship at the nursing home there are many people who are fitting all those words. Friends, loneliness is a disease that can ever be so cured, but it takes effort. What will it take in your life to make a difference in another? I so think that when we live other centered it will help us to seek out ways to make a difference in another person’s life. It all begins with you.
May you begin today to live with such childlike vision and seek to make new friends in your life. My guess is not only will it help someone else, but it will help you as well.
Until next week, Joe.
