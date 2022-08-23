When car shopping you want the best quality for your hard-earned money. And you want a reliable set of wheels that is backed up by a first-class warranty. And, oh yes, your car should have all the safety and driver assist features that make driving a pleasant experience, safe for the whole family. Over the years, we’ve found Toyota cars and SUVs have a full checklist here.
While sales figures are not the end all, it’s no coincidence that Toyota Motors is the number one sales leader on the globe. With nearly 10 million sales last year It took first place away from Volkswagen followed by Daimler and then Ford Motor Company.
On these shores, Toyota/Lexus leads in sales too at 2 million followed by Ford. Odds are your street is lined with Toyota emblems – new and old. The Toyota emblem was adopted in 1989 and consists of three ovals designed to resemble a “T”.
Enough with history. Our review car for the week was the new Highlander Hybrid. No sheet metal changes to tout on this fourth-generation people hauler. Our mid-range Bronze edition tester had a sporty interior, bronze alloy wheels, bronze stitching inside and a power height-tilt power passenger seat, great for road trips.
All Highlanders have lots of cubby storage front and back as well as shelving storage across the dashboard and deep pockets on all doors.
The regular Highlander came on the scene in 2001 followed by the hybrid five years later. Both are classified as crossover SUVs with car platforms instead of a truck frame. This is important because the innovative design favors a car-like ride with smooth handling.
We packed our tester full of trip stuff and fit luggage behind second row captain’s chairs leaving more legroom and cargo space than Ford Explorer Hybrid although rival SUVs including Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride and VW Atlas offer more.
While no speedster, the hybrid will fit most families’ need for acceleration from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors linked with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Acceleration is brisk off the line.
It’s easy on the pocketbook too with combined fuel economy of 36/35 city highway miles per gallon compared with 21/29 for the non-hybrid Highlander. That translates to an impressive 600 miles per tankful.
The Highlander Hybrid is available in five trims – LE ($39,055), XLE ($42,055), Bronze Edition ($43,880), Limited ($46,010) and Platinum ($49,210) and yes, they are pricier that rivals.
Critics have complained about engine noise from the Hybrid and a lack of power at highway speed, so we stomped on the gas pedal and, sure enough, there was some chatter. But if you drive the SUV with normal acceleration, we found the noise level to be about the same as the gas version Highlander.
When power was needed to move around traffic our tester moved into ticket range within seconds. Enough said. Bottom line: The Highlander Hybrid should be on your short list of test drives.
2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition
Engine: 2.5-liter, four cylinders; two electric motors, 243 combined horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 36 city, 35 highway, 36 combined
Assembled: All Highlander Hybrid models are assembled at facilities in Princeton, IN and exported to world markets. U.S./Canadian parts content, 40 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan, 50 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rated the 2022 Highlander Hybrid five stars, its highest rating, in overall protection with four stars in driver and passenger frontal collision protection, five stars for overall side barrier crash and pole star rating and four stars in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has not rated the 2022 Highlander hybrid but gave the non-hybrid Highlander its top rating of “Good” in frontal offset, side impact and rollover protection and rated the Highlander a Top Safety Pick. It also gave the Highlander a “Superior” rating for its standard vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian front protection systems. (Superior is the highest rating in the frontal crash prevention test).
Warranty: Toyota covers the 2022 Highlander Hybrid with a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Hybrid components are covered for eight years or 100,000 miles, and the battery pack is covered for 10 years or 150,000 miles.
