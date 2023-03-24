Kia is out with its second-generation Niro, a smart looking set of wheels that could easily be mistaken for a hatchback, an SUV or just a compact vehicle.

As federal mileage mandates near, the Niro connects the dots with a classic hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric. All have re-styled exteriors and cabin amenities found in expensive imports while costing thousands less.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.

