Tired of seeing the popular Kia Telluride on every block? Wait no more. Step up to parent company’s Hyundai Palisade for a more elegant ride with loads of tech gear that makes driving fun again.
Palisade is the largest SUV offered by the South Korean automaker, slotted above the Santa Fe and offering more than cousin Telluride.
With generous space for seven or eight depending on second row seat configuration, the Palisade has room for the entire family or, with the flip of toggle switches, lowers second and third row seats for 86 cubic feet of storage not counting under floor space.
All Palisades are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. With 291 horsepower, we found the Palisade slightly underpowered for its 4,400 pounds.
In our independent testing, the Palisade reached 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in 7.1 seconds with Sport mode engaged. We’d like to see a turbocharged option for extra grunt off the line.
Four trim levels are available – well equipped base SE, SEL, Limited and Calligraphy. In addition, an XRT model features blacked out trim and a more rugged design. Pricing ranges from the upper $30s to upper $50s.
Our emerald-green Calligraphy tester gained a more rugged look – part of a facelift this year that adds massaging driver’s seat, heated seats all-around, cabin upholstery choices and a 12-inch-high resolution infotainment screen with an easy-to-use navigation system.
Front seats are comfortable with enough power buttons to find the right fit. Bolstering is average and the center console has cavernous room. Rear seat occupants enjoy Captain’s chairs with adjustable armrests and generous legroom. Third row passengers have easy entry/exit thanks to powered second-row seats.
Despite its size, our Palisade easily maneuvered mall lots and alleyways and, once up to speed, managed highway passing with ease. On longer trips, you can enjoy the Ergomotion driver’s seat that combines a massaging seat with a posture aid.
While some competitors have a simple on/off feature, be prepared to drill down in settings to activate massage features.
Hyundai borrowed a page from Honda by adding blind spot cameras activated with either turn signal. The live view is displayed on either side of instrument cluster gauges.
The Palisade adopts kid friendly features that warn when infants are in rear seats when parked, doubles down on this feature with your smartphone, alerts the driver who is not buckled in and has an intercom to talk – or yell at the kids to pipe down.
In addition to a full set of driver-assist features, the Palisade offers a Highway Driving Assist system that uses features of adaptive cruise and adds a steering control. Designed for near autonomous highway travel, once activated the system will keep you in your lane, pass a vehicle ahead when turn signals are activated and the coast is clear and return to your driving lane. Hands are required on steering wheel for safety but, that aside, the system worked flawlessly.
We recommend including the Palisade on your short list of testing family size SUVs.
What was reviewed: 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy AWD
Engine: 3.8-liter, V6, 291 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 19 city, 25 highway, 21 combined.
Assembled: The Hyundai Palisade is fully assembled at manufacturing facilities in Ulsan, Korea. U.S. / Canadian parts content, 1 percent; major source of parts content, Korea, 85 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Palisade a Top Safety Pick and gave the Palisade a ‘Good” rating, its best, for moderate and small overlap frontal offset, side impact, rollover protection and a “Good” rating for seatbelts and head restraint for their whiplash protection in a rear crash, also “Superior” rating in front crash protection vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in partial testing, awarded the Palisade five stars, its highest rating, in a frontal collision that simulates a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 miles per hour. Rollover protection was rated at four stars.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain, three year/36,000-mile complimentary scheduled maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
