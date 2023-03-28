Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders began this legislative session planning to make major changes in education, build prison space and get tough on crime.

She’s already done the first through her LEARNS Act with its education freedom accounts letting parents use state dollars for non-public school options, and its minimum teacher pay increase to $50,000.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

