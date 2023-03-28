Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders began this legislative session planning to make major changes in education, build prison space and get tough on crime.
She’s already done the first through her LEARNS Act with its education freedom accounts letting parents use state dollars for non-public school options, and its minimum teacher pay increase to $50,000.
Monday she announced in a press conference what she and allied lawmakers, which is most of them, plan to do about prisons and crime: Build 3,000 prison beds and make violent offenders serve all or almost all of their sentences, among other proposals.
The Safer, Stronger Arkansas Legislative Package will come in several parts.
The part filed Monday, the Protect Arkansas Act, is a 132-page doozy. Among its many provisions is one requiring offenders convicted of certain crimes – Sanders singled out murder, rape, human trafficking and child sex abuse – to serve 100 percent of their sentences. Offenders convicted of certain less serious crimes would serve at least 85 percent of theirs.
The 85 percent service requirement would equal provisions in federal law. At the press conference, Attorney General Tim Griffin said criminals believe the state system is a “laughingstock.” He said the Wynne police chief told him the first thing arrestees ask is whether they’ll be entering the state or federal judicial system. The chief told him they laugh if it’s state because they know they won’t spend much time behind bars, and cry if it’s federal.
In announcing the bill, Sanders shared stories of Arkansans harmed by out-on-the-street repeat offenders, including Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby, who was killed in the line of duty, and a Russellville woman who was sexually assaulted in her car for more than an hour.
“In some misguided attempt at compassion, we’ve decided that hardened criminals belong in society, not in prison,” she said. “The resulting crime wave has been completely and wholly predictable. Today, we stop the revolving door. If you are a murderer, if you are a rapist, if you are an abuser, we will put you in prison, and you’re going to stay there for a very, very long time.”
However, in order to put people in prison, you need prison space. Arkansas’ prisons are full, with the overflow spilling into county jails that weren’t designed for that purpose. With prisons and jails full, felony offenders are being let out after serving only a fraction of their sentences, while misdemeanor offenses are being ignored.
That’s why Sanders also proposed adding 3,000 prison beds at a construction cost of $470 million. Annual operating costs would be $31 million.
Sanders said the last time Arkansas dedicated funding for more prison space was in 2005 when her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, was in office.
He used to say prisons should be for people we’re scared of, not those we’re mad at. On the other hand, a lot of people we’re scared of are roaming the streets these days.
The half a billion dollars to build the prison will be passed later through the Legislature’s budgeting process. The state has been running huge surpluses thanks largely to federal COVID dollars, so the money is available. Also still to work its way through the Legislature is a proposed constitutional amendment establishing a victims’ bill of rights. It would be on the ballot next year if it advances.
The legislative package also would develop mental health programs and delay prison fine repayment to reduce recidivism and ease inmates’ reentry into society, Sanders said. The state’s chief workforce officer will work with the Department of Corrections to develop training programs aligned with in-demand jobs.
I’ll be surprised if any Republicans vote against any of this. As for the Democrats, Grant Tennille, the state party chair, called building a new prison “an admission of failure” in a press release, saying the state should invest money in ways that would prevent crime.
The release did not quote any Democratic legislators, of which there are not many anyway. While none voted for the LEARNS Act, some might support parts or all of this.
The Protect Arkansas Act’s Senate sponsor, Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, was scheduled to present the bill Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Expect it to sail through the process, like the LEARNS Act did, except maybe faster.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
