Sorento fans take notice. The 2022 model has taken on a new chiseled look first introduced with last year’s fourth generation. It features a widened front mesh grille with unified headlamps and unique vertical tail lamps.
In this SUV crazed era, the Sorento is mid-sized in the Kia lineup – staged below the wildly popular Telluride and above the cute Sportage. It accommodates six or seven depending on seat configuration however the rearmost row is best suited for small children.
Pros:
Engine choices
Available posh interior
Driver-assist features standard
Cons:
Can get pricey
Lofty steering
Larger screen does not mirror smartphone
Unless you are smitten with Telluride’s look and feel, we think the Sorento is the way to go for all around city and highway travel. It has most of the features found in its larger sibling for thousands less. And it’s easier to maneuver in and out of parking spaces and alleyways.
There are eight trim levels to match your penchant for amenities starting in the low $30s range to higher $40s: LX, S, X-Line S AWD, EX, X-Line EX AWD, SX, SX Prestige and X-Line SX Prestige AWD. The latter was our test car for a week as manufacturers typically shower their best for us to contemplate.
While upper trims are lavish with toys aplenty, the S and X-Line S are loaded with creature comforts and can be had with all-wheel drive, non-turbo engine and driver assist features for a low $30s tag.
X-Line variants add $2,000 for mild off-roading gear including a center locking differential, higher ride height, all-wheel drive, 20-inch matte finished alloys and roof rails. You won’t be climbing boulders or trenching through muddied waters with the Sorento but bunny hills are fair game.
Engine choices include a naturally aspirated 191 horsepower four cylinder for base models or a 2.5-liter turbo four. Each is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Our tester was equipped with a dual clutch tranny that searched for the right gear on occasion while lagging under power.
The sprint to 60 miles per hour in sport mode turned in 6.4 seconds, about average for this class. We found braking impressive with the 4,490-pound Sorento stopping from 60 in 123 feet.
Competing models in this hotly contested segment include Ford Edge, Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Santa Fe and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
In our 275-mile road test, we achieved 26 miles per gallon highway, one better than EPA testing results.
Our $45,120 tester included large dual digital screens for instrument cluster, navigation, climate and entertainment controls, Bose sound, perforated leather seating and surround view monitor. Driver-assist technology included live camera views for left and right lanes, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitors, forward collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane keeping and lane following assist and parking distant warning.
The Sorento matches Honda CR-V with 75.5 cubic feet of cargo with seats folded flat. That number drops to 12 cubes with all seats upright, similar to rivals.
We recommend including the Sorento on your short list of test drives.
What was reviewed:
2022 Kia Sorento X-Line SX-Prestige AWD
Engine: 2.5-liter turbo inline four, 281 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 22 city, 27 highway, 24 combined.
Assembled: The Kia Sorento is fully assembled at Kia manufacturing facilities at West Point, GA. U.S./Canadian parts content, 55 percent; major source of parts content, Korea, 30 percent. Country of origin, engine – U.S. and transmission – Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Sorento a Top Safety Pick for 2022. It gave the Sorento a “Good” rating, its highest, in small and moderate overlap frontal collisions, side protection, roof strength, head restraints and seats. Is also gave a “Superior” rating for Sorento’s front crash prevention – vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gave the Sorento an overall four star rating out of a possible five stars, five stars for side protection and four stars in frontal crash and rollover protection.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain. No complimentary maintenance.
