Talk about a blast from the past. The newest iteration of the iconic Nissan Z series continues to wow aficionados and newcomers alike with its sleek exterior lines and functional interior.
I say newcomers after meandering through a Starbucks drive-thru to reach the pick-up window filled with a half dozen youthful admirers lavishing praise. After all, this is a 54-year-old iconic sports car that baby boomers worshipped in the late ’60s.
Known then as a Datsun 240Z, this seventh-generation model has kept its appeal, albeit in a more crowded field. Numeric identifiers are gone with the new Z. Two trim levels are available – Sport and Performance with a six-speed manual or automatic, priced from the $40s to mid $50s.
Our Performance tester tipped the scales at 3,600 pounds and was clocked at 4.6 seconds in our zero to 60 mile-per-hour sprint with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Z stopped from 60 mph in 116 feet, trailing rivals’ Toyota Supra and Mustang Mach One, its main competitors.
The Z is powered by a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine developing 400-horsepower. It’s quick in straight line acceleration and shifts smoothly under power but we noticed it lacks body control at higher speeds.
Suspension improvements have been made to keep the Z firmly planted over pavement irregularities. Wider 19-inch paws out back give the rear wheel drive added grip.
The interior of the new Z has been upgraded with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, full leather and easy to use redundant controls. The traditional out front three-gauge pod has carried over from the early Z cars for a conventional look.
Cabin space is adequate once buckled in however getting there can be a twisted and contorted affair, especially for taller folks. Zero gravity sport seats offer firm support while maintaining comfort. Both manual and power adjustments allow passengers to find just the right support.
Three climate control dials are located below the touchscreen. While functional and a carryover from previous Z’s we found their use hampered by hard to see markings for temperature, fan speed and directional air flows.
The Z has two misplaced cupholders, one hidden underneath the center console lid and another located in front of the lid. Both require driver arm reaching behind in an awkward move to access liquid refreshment without spilling contents. Guess I didn’t need the Starbucks drink after all.
All Z trims get standard safety suite driver assists including adaptive cruise control (without stop and go feature), lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alert, all of which can be deactivated for performance runs.
We’d recommend springing for the Performance trim with its array of upgrades including mechanical limited slip differential, Bridgestone paws, front and rear stabilizer bars, limited slip differential and performance tuned exhaust. Our tester was priced at $53,655.
The new Z is a lot of fun to drive and should be on your short list of test drives along with the Supra, BMW 2-Series, Subaru BRZ and Mustang.
2023 Nissan Z
Engine: 3.0-liter twin turbocharged V6, 400 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 19 city, 28 highway, 22 combined. Premium fuel required.
Assembled: The Nissan Z is assembled in Japan. U. S/Canadian parts content – 0 percent, major source of foreign parts, Japan – 100 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had completed crash tests on the Nissan Z as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/ 36,000 mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
