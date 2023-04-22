‘Renfield” is a horror/comedy directed by Chris McKay (director of “The Tomorrow War” and “The Lego Batman Movie”) and written by Ryan Ridley (writer for “Rick and Morty” and “Community”). Nicholas Hoult (“The Menu” and “X-Men: First Class”) stars as Renfield, the familiar to the infamous vampire Dracula (played by Nicolas Cage). After a century of tending to Dracula’s every needs, the film follows Renfield as he attempts to get a new lease on life and escape the toxic relationship he’s felt trapped in.

Universal is slowly but surely bringing back their iconic Universal Monster movies which were classic horror pictures produced by Universal Pictures throughout the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. The 1931 film “Dracula” was one of the first installments in this iconic run and is still iconic to this day. This film told the iconic story from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel of how Count Dracula turned British estate agent Renfield into his slave, or “familiar.” This new film nearly a century later follows Renfield in the modern day and continues that story to a degree.

