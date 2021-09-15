Gerrymandering, where purely partisan and political considerations result in ridiculously shaped legislative districts, has become a huge issue nationally in recent years now that Republicans and Democrats armed with data have made it a science.
It might not be too much of an issue in Arkansas this time, however. The party in power doesn’t need to do it.
Legislators will return to Little Rock Sept. 29 to vote on new congressional maps that are being drawn in response to the past-its-deadline 2020 U.S. Census.
Lawmakers are looking at different maps. The House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committees will meet Sept. 20. By the time the Legislature convenes, it may be whittled to one, with the vote by the full Legislature merely a formality.
Things could be more interesting if Arkansas were more closely divided, but 78 percent of the Legislature is composed of Republicans, and the state’s four congressional districts are solidly Republican as well. So why bother?
The interest will be along the edges – who gets moved where as this Arkansas-shaped jigsaw puzzle gets put together.
That movement will be necessary because northwest Arkansas is growing a lot and central Arkansas is growing some, while almost all the rest of the state outside the Jonesboro area is shrinking. Fifty-three of the state’s 75 counties lost population over the past 10 years.
Because congressional districts must represent roughly the same amount of people, the largely rural 1st (eastern and northern Arkansas) and 4th (southern and western) districts will have to grow, while the 2nd (central) and 3rd (northwest) will have to shrink.
Things might have been different had the 2020 elections in the 2nd District been closer. The home of Little Rock, it’s the one where Democrats thought they had a shot. They ran a strong candidate in state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, and she was well funded. But U.S. Rep. French Hill beat her more easily than expected.
If that race had been closer, then the Republican-dominated Legislature would have had more of an incentive to draw the maps to protect Hill. When Democrats more narrowly controlled the Legislature in 2010, they tried unsuccessfully to protect the 4th. Given how Republican the state was trending, it wouldn’t have mattered.
Making things easier for Hill of course will be a consideration. At the very least, the final new map won’t make it harder for him or for future Republicans who might want that office, including current legislators.
The bigger issue will be how to make the numbers work. The 1st and 4th must expand geographically, and they’ll swallow up people who might prefer to remain in the growing and more compacted 2nd or 3rd Districts. Rule of thumb: It’s better to be represented by someone who lives 20 miles away rather than 200.
While state lawmakers are in charge of the congressional map, the Board of Apportionment is redrawing state legislative districts. The Board is composed of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and Secretary of State John Thurston, all Republicans. Partisan politics cannot be ignored, but again, 78 percent of the Legislature is already Republican. Another consideration is not diluting minority representation, which could result in a civil rights issue. The 14 African-American legislators are all Democrats.
Worth watching is how well the Board keeps communities, counties and regions of interest intact. People living on the edge of a community should be represented by a member of that community, not someone living elsewhere in a far-flung district. Then there are situations like Crawford County, which has five state representatives.
Legislators and Capitol insiders particularly will be watching to see if legislators get drawn out of their own districts or if two incumbents from the same party are forced to run against each other. Sometimes it’s personal, sometimes it’s political, and sometimes it just happens.
Look for the maps to appear in mid- to late-October for public comment, and for the Legislature to make its decision quickly after it convenes Sept. 29.
It’s worth paying attention to. These will be the jigsaw puzzles we live in for the next 10 years.
