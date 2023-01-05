The English cleric, theologian and evangelist John Wesley had a saying that applies to many of us in America. A portion of the saying goes, “Do all the good you can, for as long as you can, in all the ways that you can.” To my way of thinking this is a pretty good slogan to live by. In this vein I try to serve and help as many people as I can, but occasionally I learn of something that I had never thought about before. This is the fact: about 3 percent of all the children in America do not have a bed to sleep in, and many of these kids sleep on the floor. Thus, the title for this column, “No Place to Lay My Head.”

Now, I don’t know about you, but just the thought of this really gets to me. The sweet lady who has been editing my column for over 20 years, Colleen Holt, learned about an organization that is doing something about this sad situation, and she thought about our “Bookcase for Every Child” project. Colleen saw some similarities and gave my name and number to Jessica Smith, who is involved in this project here locally. Jessica is employed by a local hospital but is also a member of the Central Arkansas Leadership Institute, which is a part of our local Chamber of Commerce.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

