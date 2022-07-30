‘Nope” is written and directed by Jordan Peele (writer and director of “Get Out” and “Us”) and stars Keke Palmer (“True Jackson, VP”) and Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out” and “Black Panther”) as two siblings who won the only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood. The film follows the siblings and other residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny, chilling discovery in the sky.
I have been a massive fan of both of Jordan Peele’s previous two horror films, considering them basically masterpieces in my own eyes. Peele is probably the most exciting new director in the horror genre, fusing horror elements with his own signature social commentary. All of this made Peele’s third feature, “Nope,” one of my top three most anticipated movies for the entire year so needless to say, I had pretty high hopes going in to it.
While “Nope” did not meet my admittedly very high expectations for the film, Peele still delivers a very unique, thrilling and most importantly entertaining and well made mix of horror and sci-fi with his third feature while still embedding the heart of the story with some commentary on our world today. I should mention right now that I will be highlighting some of the themes and messages in this story and while I will try to remain as spoiler free as possible, if you want to go into this film completely blind without any knoweldge of what the movie is about, now would be the time to stop reading and come back later.
For “Nope,” Peele is doing a commentary on Hollywood and the industry’s need to make a spectacle and the need for both people in the film industry and the news industry (represented by a TMZ reporter in the film) to get the “perfect shot” (so to speak). A lot of the story revolves around the two main siblings’ mission to get a shot of the thing in the sky in order to make money off of it to keep their struggling ranch open. The film shows both the lengths people will go through to get it and also shows just how far people will go morally to make some money. In a similar vein, there are also themes about animal cruelty in the film industry and how sometimes animals aren’t always treated as they should be on a film set. Not all of the metaphors, themes and messages fully came together for me, but I think maybe an eventual rewatch of the film will help with that.
Peele wears his influences on his sleeves with this film. “Nope” has a little bit of Hitchcock, a little bit of Spielberg and a dash of Kubrick as well. It’s definitely Peele’s grandest and biggest film yet, reaching the heights of a Spielberg film like “Jaws” or “E.T.” While Peele does draw a lot of inspiration when making this, this, in the end, still feels like his own original thing. It’s a Jordan Peele movie through and through.
Peele is once again really good at the horror and intensity elements. Now, “Nope” is not anywhere near as much of a horror film as “Get Out” and “Us” were, becoming more of a suspenseful sci-fi film, but the little horror elements Peele does have here and the suspensive thrills overall do really hit home. There is one scene involving blood falling down on a house that is so creepy and has some of the best visuals Peele has ever done. The entire final act as well is extremely thrilling and intense that it had me on the edge of my seat.
Peele has also once again put together an incredible cast. Peele basically discovered Daniel Kaluuya with his first feature in “Get Out” and Kaluuya has since gone on to win an Academy Award for his film “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Kaluuya proves himself to be the Oscar winner that he is with this film with his very subtle performance. His role is very quiet, not having a lot of lines, but he is easily able to convey the emotions of his character with his facial expressions. It’s a role that’s really hard to pull off but Kaluuya does it flawlessly.
Keke Palmer, who I’ve known from her Nickelodeon and Disney Channel days (and her memes online), finally gets her big break with this film and man does she make the most of it. She is incredible and is undoubtedly the standout and star of the picture. She brings so much energy and likability to the role and steals every scene she’s in. Palmer is some of the most perfect casting I’ve seen. Brandon Perea (“The OA”), who plays an IT guy that helps the siblings out, also gets his big break with this film and he is an amazing find from Peele. Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead” and “Minari”) is also great but I do wish he could’ve gotten more to do because I love him as an actor.
I think the film overall lacks a bit in the character writing standpoint. Peele created some great and memorable characters in his previous two films, but this time around I think Peele put maybe a little too much focus on the spectacle of it all and not enough on his characters. I’m the type of person that loves character-driven stories and no, this doesn’t have to be a character driven story at all, but I wish the we got to know more about the characters and that their character developments were better written.
Other than that, “Nope” gets a “Yup” from me and is another great film from Jordan Peele. I would say it’s the lesser of his three in my opinion, but a lesser Jordan Peele film is still a great film either way and definitely worth the watch on the biggest screen possible. “Nope” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
