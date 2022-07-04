I’d never wish for the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to return, but does anyone else miss some elements of lockdown?
I know for so many, tragedy surrounded the early months of 2020. In some ways, I still feel a little trapped in that year, like the whole world came to a screeching halt, and we stood on the precipice, holding our breath wondering ... what next?
I lost my job around that time, so I was home a lot more. My wife was also able to work from home. And despite the underlying fear, worry and financial strain, there was something good we uncovered during that time.
With not much else to do, we took to sitting on the front porch during the summer, sipping on tea or water and talking the long hours away. We had the shade of a nearby gum tree to keep us cool, and our kids spent a lot of time playing in the grass nearby.
We’d take long, meandering walks around the neighborhood. At the time, we lived near the neighborhood where I grew up, so I’d walk around and remember all the places I liked to explore as a child. The ditches were full of water and crawdads and alligator snapping turtles, and my young son loved taking breaks on the walk to look for “critters.”
We got interested in GeoCaching and spent hours searching the Arkansas River Valley for hidden treasure. In 2020, I signed with a literary agent to represent my literary work to publishers, which had been a goal of mine for as long as I could remember.
A lot of good things happened in 2020.
It occurred to me more than once that this is life as it should be.
Then, we’d make a grocery run and see the empty businesses, the apocalyptic empty streets and hear the rising COVID-19 numbers being reported in the state. It was an odd juxtaposition to be simultaneously happy and worried for our future.
For me, things worked out. I found work, and I ended up back here at The Courier as editor. Somewhere along the way I did end up catching COVID-19, which was thankfully mild for myself and my family. But I can’t help but have nostalgia for the slower pace of life during lockdown. I would never wish it back. And yet ...
