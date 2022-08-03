‘Not Okay” is written and directed by Quinn Shephard and stars Zoey Deutch (“Zombieland: Double Tap”) as Danni Sanders, an ambitious young woman, desperate for followers and fame, who fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she’s wanted, but at what cost?

With the rise of social media of the past decade also comes with the rise of influencer celebrities. Everyone wants to be famous nowadays and one of the easiest ways now is to become famous on social media, but how one gets that fame is the question and not everyone achieves it in the most moral of ways. Just like our lead character Danni in this film who gets to the fame by becoming the face and voice of terrorist attack survivors despite lying about actually being anywhere near one. Did she purposefully get herself into this situation? No, not necessarily, but it’s the fact that she kept going with it and how far she actually went with it that became the problem not only for her, but for others as well.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.