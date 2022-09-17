‘Barbarian” is a horror film written by Zach Cregger (“The Whitest Kids U’Know”) and stars Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”) as Tess, a young woman arrives at her Airbnb in Detroit for a job interview late at night only to find that it has been mistakenly double-booked and a strange man (played by Bill Skarsgård, “It”) is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to stay the night anyway, but soon discovers that that might have been a mistake.
And that’s all I’m really going to say about the plot of this film because the less you know, the better. This is a movie that you want to go into as blind as humanly possible because what follows after that brief setup is extremely unpredictable and off-the-walls insane. A lot of trailers nowadays, especially for horror films, give way too much away and in some cases give the entire plot away. Thankfully, the marketing was smart with this movie and gave virtually nothing away in the trailers. Although this does sting a bit because I don’t know how many people will actually end up seeing it which is a shame because it’s currently my favorite horror film of the year so far and I may even go as far as to say it’s my favorite horror film of the decade so far.
Between this and last year’s equally as insane horror flick “Malignant,” directed by James Wan, I think we’re slowly starting to enter into a new era of horror that makes me very excited. This is an era of insanity in horror, being completely unpredictable and deranged while also just being pure fun and everything you want out of a horror picture. This film in particular feels like a bit of a throwback to some early Wes Craven movies and that is kind of like the highest honor I can give to a horror movie.
Zach Cregger is kind of following the path of Jordan Peele in the horror scene in the way he’s gone from sketch comedy to horror which seems to be a really solid pipeline to go through. Cregger isn’t doing the social commentary that Peele has with his three films (although there is a bit of that here involving one character that I won’t spoil), but he is a former sketch comic who has made a solid first horror film that doesn’t rely on cheap jump scares or overused horror tactics to make a thrilling and scary original horror picture. His comedy background also seeps through in some instances because there are some very funny and subtle moments sprinkled throughout this disturbing movie.
Cregger is clearly a really messed up person in the head because I really don’t know how any sane human being can come up with the concept of this movie, and I say all this with the utmost respect and admiration as a filmmaker. He has written a really disturbing film that makes me just want to sit down and talk with him to pick his brain to see how he allowed his mind to go to the depths of hell this story goes to.
The first act of this movie is some of the best setup and tension for a horror film I’ve seen in a very long time. It keeps you on your toes, always guessing and always being hesitant about who you can trust and what’s really going on. By the time that reveal happens at the conclusion of the first third of the movie, I was already fully on board and just ready to see where this crazy ride was going to take me (and I still was unprepared for exactly where the destination was going to be until the very end).
The cast is primarily made up of three actors: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long (“Drag Me To Hell”), who plays a Hollywood actor who comes to Detroit for financial reasons. All three of these actors are excellent and help play up the tension, unnerving energy and pure madness this film has to offer. Without saying too much to gives things away, Campbell is in a way the lead and she’s really great in this role, Skarsgård does a great job with playing a pretty complex character that constantly makes you question his true motives and Long plays his really douchey character a little too well at times while also being the best at the little comedy moments this movie has.
“Barbarian” is a really fun combination of horror from the 70s/80s and horror of today that compliment each other in the best ways. It’s always doing something different and switching things up at every turn. It’s a movie that I strongly encourage all horror fans to seek out, especially in a theater where it is currently playing with an audience to truly get the full Barbarian experience.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
