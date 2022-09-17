‘Barbarian” is a horror film written by Zach Cregger (“The Whitest Kids U’Know”) and stars Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”) as Tess, a young woman arrives at her Airbnb in Detroit for a job interview late at night only to find that it has been mistakenly double-booked and a strange man (played by Bill Skarsgård, “It”) is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to stay the night anyway, but soon discovers that that might have been a mistake.

And that’s all I’m really going to say about the plot of this film because the less you know, the better. This is a movie that you want to go into as blind as humanly possible because what follows after that brief setup is extremely unpredictable and off-the-walls insane. A lot of trailers nowadays, especially for horror films, give way too much away and in some cases give the entire plot away. Thankfully, the marketing was smart with this movie and gave virtually nothing away in the trailers. Although this does sting a bit because I don’t know how many people will actually end up seeing it which is a shame because it’s currently my favorite horror film of the year so far and I may even go as far as to say it’s my favorite horror film of the decade so far.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.