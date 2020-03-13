Everyone needs to know that before they die they are in control of where they are going to spend eternity. What I’m trying to say, they are in control where they spend eternity. You can either choose Heaven or hell. Now God has already done His part. He sent His Son Jesus to die for our sins so we can spend eternity in Heaven. It is up to you. There is life after death, we will live it either in Heaven or hell. Every last one of us are going to die one day or Jesus will come back first. Now, are you ready? Every last one of us are going to stand before Jesus. In other words, all religions, it doesn’t matter who you are. You can be an atheist, buddha, jehova witness, agnostic, Christian or whatever you call yourself. You WILL bow to Jesus. It doesn’t matter what you call yourself. Roman 14:11 reads: “It is written: ‘As surely as I live,’ says the Lord, ‘every knee will bow before me; every tongue will confess to God.’” We all will die one day and stand before Jesus and live in an eternity place called Heaven or Hell. It doesn’t matter if you are rich, poor, pretty or not, black or white, red or yellow, straight or gay, big or small, young or old ... we all are going to stand before Christ. Like I said in my last article your soul is the real you and that soul is going to spend eternity either in Heaven or that place called Hell. Once again you are in control of your destiny. I want everyone to know that when you stand before Jesus there won’t be any excuses. So get right with Jesus now! God has given us all a chance to make Jesus, His one and only Son, our Lord and Savior of our life. The most important thing in my life while I am down here on Earth is to be a witness for Jesus and to see people give their life to Him. I don’t want to see anyone spend their life separated from God throughout eternity. Believe it or not, that is what is going to happen if you do not give your life to Jesus and give up living in sin. Have you ever wondered what you will be doing when Jesus comes back for The Church (Christians)? I’m telling you: What a day that is going to be!! Sometimes I sit and wonder about the unbelievers and how they are going to react when Jesus comes back and takes the Christian’s back home with Him. I know it is going to be a happy day for the Christians but a sad day for the unbelievers, those who are living in sin. Now just think about that for a minute ... God loves us so much that He truly sent His one and only Son (Jesus Christ) to die for us. God doesn’t want us to spend eternity separated from Him, He wants us to be in His family in Heaven so He can be our God and love us and take care of us. Right now God is pulling at someones heart, His arms are wide open waiting on you to come to Him. I know so many people have sold out to the devil, listen it is not too late to come back to Jesus. All you have to do is repent and let Him know that you are sorry and ask Him to forgive you of your sins and He will be more than happy to take you back. For those of you who don’t know this, we serve a loving and forgiving God. It doesn’t matter what you have done, He will forgive you. Just ask Him. Now don’t let the devil fool you by telling you it’s too late. As long as there is a breath in your body and the blood is running warm in your veins there is hope. In other words you can be saved! Some of us needs to stop straddling the fence, one day your living for God then the next day you are living for the devil. I’d like to put it like this; Monday through Saturday you are living for the devil and Sunday you are living for God. That shouldn’t be. My brothers and sisters, either you are living for God or your living for the devil. There is no in between. Like I said in the beginning of this article, you are in control of where you will spend eternity. Question: Have you turned your back on God because of your friends and your peers? Stop trying to find happiness in alcohol, drugs, being promiscuous (whoring around). Remember that true happiness comes from Jesus. God bless you. Jesus died for you. And God loves you. Please don’t let anyone detour you from spending eternity with Jesus! This person might look good, she may be pretty or he may be tall and handsome. She might have a coke-bottle shape and he might be tall and muscular but don’t let that person detour you from being with Christ. In other words, if you love them, marry them because it is sin to make love to someone and you are not married to them. SO IT IS, IT IS SO.
Words of encouragement: Don’t give up on Jesus. Payday is coming soon for those who are spreading the good news of Jesus Christ. Keep on spreading it, keep on letting people know that God loves them. He loves us so much that He sent His one and only begotten Son Jesus to die for us. He not only died but He rose from the dead, now that’s good news all by itself! Look, just because Jesus hasn’t come back that doesn’t mean that He has lied to us about His return. The Bible says no man knows when He is going to come back and guess what, Jesus doesn’t even know when He is going to return! Only God has set a time for Jesus to return. That’s why I say to keep spreading the good news of Jesus Christ because He is going to return soon and very soon. Now, will you be ready? I truly believe God is delaying His Son’s coming so that some of us can get right before He comes back. In other words, He’s giving us a chance to accept His Son Jesus as our Lord and Savior. Because when He returns, whenever that big event is going to take place, only those who trust Jesus as their Lord and Savior will be saved. I hate to say this but people are dying every day lifting their eyes in Hell and there are some lifting up their eyes in Heaven. What I’m trying to say is don’t die without Jesus, please. Amen ...
