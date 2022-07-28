Thessalonians 4:16-18 says: “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so, shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”
Hello everyone, never forget God loves us, but he hates our sin. One day millions of people will disappear from the face of the earth. Will you be one of them? No man knows the day or the hour when the son of man, Jesus, will come back. You do not hear many discussions on the rapture, but we are living in the last days. There are so many who do not believe in the rapture, they think it will not take place. Some people may think they have plenty of time to get right before the rapture occurs. Some think just because the word rapture is not in the bible, they do not have to concern themselves with it. Listen, COVID-19 is not in the bible, and guess what, it is killing people every day. Brothers and sisters, the rapture is not a joke, one day it will take place. If you are not ready to go back with Jesus it will be a sad day for you and those who will be left here on earth. Just imagine the church, the followers of Jesus Christ, no longer dwelling on earth. One day Jesus will snatch his followers from the earth and take them home with him to heaven. I do not know about you but there is no person or anything worth missing the rapture for. Brothers and sisters, the rapture is a good thing. I believe it will be the biggest thing to ever happen on earth, since the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. So, do not fool around and miss the rapture. Either you are in with Jesus, or you are not. In closing our ticket has already been purchased with the precious blood of Jesus. All you must do is repent of your sins and believe in the finished works of Jesus Christ. Believe Jesus is the son of God, then you can say, “Now you see us, now you don’t.”
