Good morning brothers and sisters! I pray and hope all is well with everyone in this day and time. Everyone of us has some changes in our lives that we need to make.
In order to do that, we must repent of our sins. All I’m trying to say is repenting of our sins is a lifestyle because we ALL need to repent in some areas of our lives. Now, I just believe God is saying something to us while this pandemic The Coronavirus has stuck it’s head up all over the world. Don’t misunderstand me, God did not put this virus in the world but He knew it was going to take place.
There is nothing new to God, He is the head of everything. The devil comes to kill, steal and destroy! John 10:10: “Yes my brothers and sisters this virus is of the devil (Satin) himself. But Jesus said: “I have come that you may have life and have it to the full.” My brothers and sisters, for those of you who don’t know this, God doesn’t put sickness on anyone because God is love and He’s merciful and He loves us. That love is for the whole world. If you decide to never follow Him or if you decide to keep walking away from Him, even if you decide to make your bed in hell, He still loves you. Once again, do you know why? Because God is love! He wants the best for us. I’ll never forget how the Y2K shook the whole world up and how we the people all over the world were running to the Church. People that never went to Church, went to Church. And those who left the Church and went back out in the world living the world’s way, came back to the Church.
Then when the Y2K was over some people went back to doing the same things they were doing before Y2K and that’s living in sin. Well, the same thing is happening with the Coronavirus. Just so happens the Church doors are closed right now but the people are gradually going back to living in sin. I pray and hope when the Church doors open back up that there will be a change seen in the Churches. People will start going to Church that have never been to Church. People will give their life to Jesus and stop living a sinful life. I pray that they will see this Coronavirus could have been the end of the world. But I thank God that it wasn’t because so many of us still have to get right with Jesus.
On the other side of this pandemic, when it’s all said and over with, if you have never done so, make Jesus your Lord and Savior and live for Him. On the other side of this pandemic, you should see some changes in your life. On the other side of this pandemic, don’t take fear with you. There is no place for fear on the other side.
On the other side of this pandemic, there should be lots of praying to God thanking Him for still being alive. On the other side of this pandemic, we should love one another even more. We should forgive one another. Brothers and sisters, the Coronavirus is not a joke and God has not given us the spirit of fear over it. If you know God, don’t fear this virus. That’s what the devil wants, you to be fearful.
He wants us to take our mind off of God and on this virus. Now when God brings us out of this pandemic, and He will, those of you who don’t go to Church, get in a Church that teaches Jesus. Give your life to Him and make Him your Lord and Savior.
Now for those of you who are Christians, we have a job to do and that is to speak to this Coronavirus and send it back to the pits of hell where it came from. Do you know God gives us the authority to send it back to where it came from?
We as Christians have to take our place in Jesus name. We’ve got to stand up and fight back and stop letting the devil push us around. We as Christians have to speak to this virus and get it out of this world and we can only do it by speaking God’s Word against it. Remember, God is with us. So don’t be afraid. We as Christians together can do this in Jesus’ name. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. Amen...
