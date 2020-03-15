Every person counts.
One of the largest challenges facing our county this month is to get an accurate count on the 2020 Census. I believe we could see a 25 percent percent population growth from 2010 or better if we can get an accurate count. Some areas in the county will beat those estimates if an accurate count is gained.
The U.S. Constitution requires our county conduct a count of our population every ten years. The Census provides detailed data on our population, is used to distribute political power, and it helps direct nearly $1 trillion in federal spending. This impacts funds received for education grants, highway construction and maintenance, Medicaid, Medicare, and Pell Grants for students. All “turn-back” revenue from state and federal programs are based on our population as of April 1st, 2020 for the next ten years.
Counting every person is crucial. For instance, let’s assume we fail to count 1000 people. If this happened, the county would lose $3.3 million in turn-back funds. An undercount of 1500 people would amount to about $5 million in turn-back funds. Faulkner County does not need any undercount if at all possible. Everyone needs to be counted and do their part to get it right the first time.
I am asked often what can I do to help? Be counted! When you receive the census report in the mail, please fill it out that day and mail it back in. This month, all households should receive an official Census Bureau letter with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. It only takes a few minutes of your time to make a big difference.
For the ones that don’t respond by April 1, they will have to be manually counted, and this is the most challenging and least rewarding way to gain an accurate count. If we rely on door-to-door canvassing for the majority of our responses, we will not receive the full funding we could receive. In 2010, Arkansas was in the lower one- third of states of households who returned their reports at 69 percent. We can do a lot better if everyone will do their part and fill it out and respond online, by phone, or by mail.
I don’t believe I would make a good census taker. I know there have been many hired to do just that. A good positive count will be difficult to gain by census takers having to gain access to all that need to be counted. I know that our jobs, schedules, sicknesses, school activities, and other things will make it next to impossible to gain an accurate manual door-to-door count.
Our county, cities and towns, school districts and infrastructure improvement funds all need funds and an accurate count in order to meet the needs of the public we serve. Our growth has its challenges. Everyone, please do your part to be counted.
We have made a ton of progress in this county over the past thirty years and I believe the best is yet come. I am proud that I live in Faulkner County with all the folks like you. We are blessed to see what is happening here and I pray that it will continue.
Please do your part to help our county by responding to the Census. Every person matters. If you have a question about the census, please feel free to call our office or visit 2020census.gov for more information.
