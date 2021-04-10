Today, I find time is slipping away. One-fourth of this year is already gone. Time is more valuable than I believed and totally at our discretion on how we choose to use it. To make the most of each day, I try to start my day early and stay up late. Also, it helps to have great professional and committed people around you with like goals.
Our winter is now gone, but not forgotten. The winter weather did push some things back. We all are adjusting and trying to catch up and move forward. I really do not believe I have ever seen the jonquils flowers ever look better than this year.
We have been challenged with the coronavirus for the past year, and still today. The toll on families has put a big void for all of us to live on. I gain strength from the grace of God and all the good memories.
We still have to keep our guard up and do the things we know to protect ourselves and others. I want to encourage everyone eligible to get the vaccine, it is the best sense of comfort that I have ever had. You will feel good about it too after getting the shots. Please step forward and get the shots. The health of Faulkner County hinges on our ability to vaccinate as many of us as possible.
Now, I want you to be aware of the efforts to improve our infrastructure in the county. First, the levee has been fully repaired and it looks great. The Corp, contractor, and Levee Board partnership invested $1.4 million to make this happen. It was completed before a major river rise. I hope I don’t ever see a 2019 Flood again. We are still working with FEMA, ADEM and CAPDD to assist with recovery for homeowners that took a huge loss from the floods.
The new work for the Mayflower overpass has begun. This is a $26 million partnership with the Federal Highway Transportation Administration, ARDOT, Faulkner County, Metro Plan ant the City of Mayflower. Safety is the driving force behind this effort that has been twenty years in the making. I have been working with and we have focused a lot on this project over the past four years. It is slated to Mayor Holland, Faulkner County Quorum Court, and Metro Plan, be completed in 2022. Hopefully this will be an important stepping stone to getting Hwy 89 extended to Dave Ward Drive at Toadsuck. Please remain patient with the work zones on Highway 89.
Beaverfork Road, North of Conway from HWY 65 to HWY 25 will be widened and overlaid with asphalt this spring. Also, Banister Road off HWY 25 west and east of Guy will be widened and overlaid this spring. Please use caution while these projects are being done to protect yourself and our employees working on these roads.
Increased speeds on our county roads dramatically escalate the risk for accidents. Many accidents could be avoided if people would just slow down. My vehicle is not faster than yours, so you don’t have to show me.
We also have two new bridges being constructed. The first bridge is over Mortar Creek on Old Springfield Road. We are also building a new bridge on Stanley Road near the White County line. This portion of Stanley Road will be closed through June 1. Please look for the caution signs and barriers. This will help all of us to stay alert on these projects and many others this year.
Finally, I hope the state legislature is about ready to pass a state budget and adjourn. We need to do the best we can with what we have for this time in our history.
Please keep your guard up for all of us. I am proud I live in Faulkner County.
