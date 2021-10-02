The weather always changes the week of the Faulkner County Fair. I believe many life lessons are learned through being an exhibitor at our county fair. Our youth were the true beneficiaries and were rewarded for being involved in the fair. I commend all the parents that made the commitments to help their kids get involved in the different events. The 4-H Clubs and FFA Teachers go above and beyond helping our youth prepare to perform at the fair.
I like to see people reward performance not red tape, and that is truly what the livestock premium sale is all about. Last Saturday morning that was on display at a record pace with eighty-plus youth receiving benefits. All the people and businesses that support the premium sale are blessed and you made it the best. The event could be the eighth wonder of the world in Faulkner County. Next year, I hope to encourage others to attend this once-a-year event.
October is “Clean Up Faulkner County” month in memory of Stanley Russ. Mr. Russ worked steadily to keep trash picked up in his area. First impressions always guide a person’s thoughts about an area. This will be the Fourth Annual Trash Clean-Up for our county. The Conway Expo Center off HWY 64 will be a central point for dropping off E-waste and trash. The Faulkner County Road Department at 65 Acklin Gap Road is a drop-off location for trash. These locations will be open Friday, October 8th, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Saturday, October 9th, 8:00 am until Noon. I hope we all can get involved to help pick up trash and litter in October and make this effort a success. It is one of the best free opportunities I know of which is sponsored by Faulkner County Solid Waste Management.
We are working with several vendors to bring broadband to Faulkner County. Our Mayors are out front on this service for their cities and the county will be addressing broadband for the rural areas. We want to establish partnerships to bring broadband throughout our county. This will require time, money, and commitments to make it happen. We do have a running start with TCW and Windstream. Two Electric Co-ops serve part of the county. Also, Natural States and Conway Corporation are developing plans of action to help run new services. This will not all happen overnight. Please be patient during the process. We are going to do our best to benefit the public we serve. Broadband service is number one on my priority list for using the American Rescue Funds.
We are going to have an Animal Shelter for the county. It will be located South of Springhill on HWY 65. This has been in the making for the past fifteen-plus years. I have appointed a Community Animal Shelter Development Committee, who will propose an operational plan for remodeling the building and opening the shelter. I encourage you to support our volunteer Animal Welfare and Control Tax when paying your taxes this year. There will be opportunities to support fundraising events for monies to make this a great animal shelter. We need the public dollars to make it a reality.
In the next few years, Faulkner County will have its 150th Birthday. As we get closer to that date I am sure some celebrations will be planned to highlight this event. I hope that people will step forward to be a part of the plans to celebrate and enjoy the opportunities we have gained in our first 150 years. The growth of our county is what lays the foundation for the future. We will see this happen and celebrate while taking steps forward for the future.
“I believe the ones that came before us had a plan that was driven by improved quality of life for the public that chose to make Faulkner County their home. I am proud I live in Faulkner County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.