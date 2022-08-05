The Faulkner County Extension Office is a hidden jewel in our county.
The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, otherwise informally known as the Extension Office, is a Division of the University of Arkansas, and has been around for over one hundred years. The University’s Land Grant System places extension offices in each county to provide agricultural information and services.
The Extension Office provides our citizens with services such as soil testing, insecticide recommendations, weed identification, and education. In our county, we have four agents that provide a myriad of resources.
Mary Beth Groce, one of our local agents, serves as the office coordinator. She teaches programs such as personal finance, estate & retirement planning, food safety, food preservation, physical & mental health training.
Additionally, agent Krista Quinn helps manage the Master Gardener program, conducts soil sample research, and serves on the Conway Tree Board. Master Gardeners is a well-structured volunteer program with over 200 members that, among other things, maintains the grounds around our county’s courthouse.
The third county agent, Zach Gardner is the newest of the group. He’s a young man from Perry County that assists in any area called upon. He conducts research plots across the county on different crops. He works with cattlemen and agriculture related areas.
One of the Extension Office’s programs that is near and dear to my heart is their oversight of the 4-H program. This function is managed by agent Kami Green. I have been involved with 4-H in this county and state for many years. We founded the 4-H foundation in this county in 1976. The 4-H foundation was established to provide opportunities for young people to acquire agricultural knowledge, develop life skills, and form attitudes and behaviors that will enable them to become productive, contributing members of our county.
The 4-H program helps build character and provides an opportunity to learn responsibility. I want to commend all the individual 4-H leaders that stepped forward to help the youth choose the direction they may go in life. Today, approximately 450 young people in our county are a member of the 4-H club, and we are at the top of the list in Arkansas.
You can see a lot of 4- H’s involvement on display at the Faulkner County Fair the third week of September. Many young people will compete for the opportunity to go to District and the State Fair. Some winners will receive college scholarships while others will receive money to reinvest in the next years ‘projects.
The Faulkner County Youth Junior Livestock Auction is probably the 8th Wonder of the World. It is made up of 4-H and FFA Youth. Our county individuals and businesses have made this event successful for the past thirty-five years. No smile compares to that of a young person who has been rewarded for their hard work.
For the past dozen years, our local 4-H has produced state wide leaders. In the future, we will continue to produce quality officers and leaders for the future with a lot of credit going to our local Extension Office.
I would encourage everyone to support the Extension Office in any way they can, including the voluntary contribution on your annual property tax assessment.
Faulkner County is blessed to have an outstanding Extension Office that is involved with numerous areas to serve and assist public needs.
I am proud I live in Faulkner County and see first hand the benefits of the Extension Office’s work in our county. Please, when you get the opportunity to be around a person from the Extension Office, thank them for what they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.