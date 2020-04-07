As we all know, we are in the middle of one of the biggest challenges our country has ever seen.
The world we live in today does not look anything like the world we lived in a few weeks ago. We here in your county government are doing everything we can to provide services to our citizens while at the same time, not be a hub of infection that spreads the COVID-19 virus to our workers and our county. Currently, the Faulkner County offices have restricted public access, while they continue to do business. We are encouraging citizens to take advantage of online and telephone services as much as possible. If a citizen cannot conduct their business online or over the telephone, they can call the numbers listed below so we can make special accommodations when possible for your circumstances. Please know we will continue to serve you to the best of our ability.
That being said, I encourage everyone to practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and just use plain common sense when doing your part to combat the COVID-19 virus. Finally, I think it is important to remember that our community, our state, and our country is very strong and we have always met our challenges head on and overcome them. I am confident that the COVID-19 challenge will be no different.
Faulkner County Judge’s Office: Please call Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker at 501-450-4900.
Faulkner County Circuit Court: The Arkansas Supreme Court has mandated by per curium opinion that “in person” court appearances are canceled through April 17, 2020 except that all constitutionally required functions and necessary hearings will continue and courts may use telephone and video conferencing to conduct business. Contact the Courts directly to inquire about scheduling or rescheduling.
1st Division Circuit Court, Judge Weaver, 501-450-4904
2nd Division Circuit Court, Judge Braswell, 501-450-4931
3rd Division Circuit Court, Judge Clawson, 501-450-4970
4th Division Circuit Court, Judge Clark, 501-328-4156
5th Division Circuit Court, Judge Foster, 501-450-4925
Faulkner County Circuit Clerk: Faulkner County Circuit Clerk: Please call for assistance information 501-450-4911. Court Filings are being accepted electronically, by mail, or fax where appropriate. Real Estate Filings are being accepted electronically where appropriate, by mail, or at the door by appointment only. Child support payments are being accepted by mail.
You may search a court record online at http://caseinfo .arcourts.gov.
You may search a real estate record online at www.faulkner circuitclerk.com.
Fees can and other information can be found at www.faulknercounty.org, search Circuit Clerk tab.
Our fax number is 501-450-4948.
Our mailing address is P.O. Box 9 Conway, AR 72033
Crystal Taylor, Circuit Clerk
Hours: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Faulkner County District Court and Clerk: The Arkansas Supreme Court has mandated by per curium opinion that “in person” court appearances are canceled through April 17, 2020 except that all constitutionally required functions and necessary hearings will continue and courts may use telephone and video conferencing to conduct business. Contact the Court directly to inquire about scheduling or rescheduling.
Faulkner County District Judge David Reynolds, 501-450-6112.
Faulkner County District Judge Chris Carnahan, 501-450-6112.
Faulkner County Clerk: Please e-mail. Court filings and registrations are being accepted by mail, e-mail and fax where appropriate. Marriage licenses can be filed by mail in only.
Margaret Darter, County Clerk, 501-450-4909
501-450-4938 fax
801 Locust Ave, Conway, Arkansas. 72034
Faulkner County Tax Collectors Office: Please call. Tax payments are being accepted by mail and on-line at www.faulknercountytax.org. To access 2018 tax receipts for income tax purposes go to www.arcountydata.com.
Sherry Koonce, County Collector, 501-450-4921
806 Faulkner Street
Conway, Arkansas 72034
Faulkner County Assessor’s Office: Please call. Real property information is on-line at www.actdatascout.com or www.arcountydata.com and personal property assessments can be done on-line at https://www.countyservice.net.
Krissy Lewis, County Assessor, 501-450-4905
Faulkner County Treasurer’s Office: Please call Scott Sanson, County Treasurer at 501-450-4902.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office: Please call. All non-emergency reports and calls are taken over the telephone, jail visitation is suspended, community work release is restricted; however, patrols continue and emergency calls will be answered.
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals, 501-450-4914
