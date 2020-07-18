Don’t let your guard down.
Taking things “One Day at a Time” has never been more true. It is best to live for today and hope for a new day to come. I pray each day for guidance and strength to do my best in all efforts and tasks that come my way. The choices I have made, good or bad, have carried me most of my life.
We are in the midst of the most challenging time most of us have ever experienced. Now is not the time to let up or give up hope.
Too many of us have become complacent and weary of the precautions and restrictions, even though the COVID-19 virus is hitting Faulkner County harder than ever. A month ago we consistently had very few active cases in our county. Within the last month our active cases have not only doubled, they have doubled five times!
We have to protect ourselves with our actions and the tools we know to use. Wash your hands often. Use a mask in public. Practice social distancing when possible.
Please think about the downside and impact to loved ones if you are unknowingly infected with the virus. This COVID-19 virus is real and will last until a vaccine is developed and administered. We are in it for the long haul. Again, please don’t let your guard down.
The city of Conway passed a face mask ordinance trying to get a better grip on the virus. I hope people will support this new effort in order to protect others. As our governor has indicated, battling the virus should not be a partisan political issue. This is a health concern that we all must take seriously. The virus is testing the limits of our culture and human nature by forcing us to decide whether we are willing to sacrifice some individual comforts for the benefit of our community. No matter our political persuasion, I hope we all rise to the occasion to put the needs of our fellow mankind above our personal inconveniences.
I am concerned now and for the future. Patience is starting to wear thin in some parts of the public. Why is patience so important? Patience is the ability to endure difficult circumstances in the face of delay. Patience allows for forbearance when under strain, especially when faced with long-term difficulties. As a community, we need to continue to exhibit positive traits which show tolerance and self-restraint.
Mr. Dave Ward told me forty years ago, “When a man got mad or angry, he lost ninety percent of his effectiveness.” I know this to be true and have experienced it many times in my life. We could all be more patient. Somebody is always watching how we conduct ourselves.
Don’t let up. The price we pay today may make a big difference in the future. Help Faulkner County battle the COVID-19 virus and please be counted in the 2020 Census.
A new day is coming. Don’t waste it. Use it for good. Continue to live one day at a time and practice patience with your community.
