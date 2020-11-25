This week, please take time to be thankful for all the blessings that we have received this year. I tend to overvalue things I have now and then miss out on what really matters.
This has been a challenging year for all of us, but we are all in this together. How we react is more important than ever. Some days seem more challenging than others, but there is some light at the end of this tunnel, and I hope it is not something else coming our way.
I want to thank all county employees and others connected to our county for the responsibility shown throughout this year. The stress brought on by the virus has been difficult, but we have all had to adapt.
I believe the art of patience is one of the best tools in dealing with the risk associated with the virus and other challenges that we are facing. I have seen difficult times before, and came through it gaining more than I lost. We all need to study our lesson, pay attention to what is going on around us, and do not let your guard down.
We are nearing the end of 2020. I know that Christmas happens each year, but this one seems to be different than the past. Trips and events will carry on, but please be mindful that the virus is present more now than anytime this year, with over 400 hundred active cases in Faulkner County. I know I will appreciate getting the vaccination as soon as possible, and to gain a little better peace of mind.
There were a lot of good things that went on this year, one was the 2020 Census. I want to thank everyone that got involved to help Faulkner County gain an accurate count. Our county led the State of Arkansas in the percentage of self-responses all year. We had three towns and cities that stayed in the top ten throughout the year. We do not have our total count yet, but I know that for the past ten years we have seen growth in our community, and I believe the numbers will reflect this growth.
Veterans Day on November 11th was scaled back, but every day is a good day to tell a veteran that you appreciate their service to this country and to all of us. The commitment they made has benefited all of us and strengthened our democracy in this country. We have many good things happening to improve our quality of life right here. I know that you will do your part to help all of us address the challenges of change.
