It has been one year since the 2019 flood that impacted many in Faulkner County. I know the flooding could have been much worse. Thankfully, we had a lot of volunteer support and divine intervention. I hope to never see another flood of that size in the future.
We are in the middle of a new challenge like we have never faced before with the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is present and we all have to take safeguards to protect ourselves and others around us. We have managed to keep county services open to serve the needs of the public. Most of all, our offices have restricted measures for access, but with patience they have performed their jobs.
We do not know when Phase II will come or how long this phase will last. It’s too early to tell what effect this pandemic will have on County revenue. We will know more later in the year. We do know that revenue will be lower for all counties. Some estimate other counties’ revenue across this country and our state will be reduced by twenty- five to thirty- five percent.
We have found a new tool in technology called virtual meetings. It turns out, virtual meetings cost less and save time on travel. Virtual meetings help keep us safer in the spread of the virus instead of having physical meetings in small places that are often crowded.
I had the chance to visit with many people around this county and Central Arkansas. Many things that were running at such a fast speed came to a screeching halt. It gave a lot of folks time to sit, reflect, plan and much more time with family. I believe we all could use the time provided better if we would cut out some of the rush. Think it through and just take time to smell the roses. I know this: I spent more time thanking God for all the blessings HE does provide me with daily. The dust on my Bible is gone and I am committed for it not to return. Things that matter got put up a lot higher on my daily list.
I want to commend the Sheriff’s Office and the Faulkner County Road Department for the work that has been done in the county this year. Their work does matter to all of us. I am proud of the commitment that county employees do make to all the people they serve. The County Health Department has been open daily and are providing testing for the COVID-19 Virus.
I want to point out CAPCA- Community Action Program for Central Arkansas and say, “Thanks” for serving over 100,000 meals to kids and food for families. This is a great effort and it is not over. Your help in financial support would be appreciated. Remember, we are all in this together. Please check on people in your area and help assist where it is needed.
Please help in our 2020 Census. It is one of the major challenges we face. We are doing good but a lot more work needs to be done. We know the county has grown at least 20 percent to 25 percent. For every 1000 undercount we lose 1.5 million dollars in funds for education, infrastructure, and improvements.
Today I believe that Faulkner County will come through these challenges better than most counties in the state. That’s why I am proud that I live in Faulkner County.
