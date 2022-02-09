Whether you realize it or not, Faulkner County is in the growing business, and it is time to plant some seeds.
Last year, Faulkner County received federal aid through the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan (“ARP”) is one of several recent federal laws that, among other objectives, provides funds to bolster infrastructure projects (water, sewer, and broadband internet), and help organizations combat and respond to COVID.
The application for funds can be found on the Faulkner County website at faulknercounty.org (‘ARP Application”). Additionally, applications can be picked up at the County Judge’s office at 801 Locust St.
With our county quorum court’s help, we hope to fund community water projects in Conway, Vilonia and Guy to facilitate future growth.
Additionally, the county is poised to assist the city of Wooster with one of the biggest undertakings in the county. Mayor Robinson has tirelessly worked on a water/sewer/broadband project that is projected to provide city sewer to 250 homes, many of which will be new construction homes.
Infrastructure is the backbone of a healthy economy. Water, sewer and broadband projects will provide generational growth to our county for years to come.
In many ways, infrastructure projects are like a tree. A friend once told me, “Plant a fruit tree. Its shade will give you a place to keep cool; its blossoms will bring you a smile each spring; and its fruit will feed you and your friends for years to come.”
Faulkner County must wisely invest the ARP funds to ensure long-term economic dividends that will continue to bear fruit for generations to come. We must be good stewards of the resources we have received.
Just as many of our local gardeners are already planning their March/April plantings, it is time for Faulkner County to begin planning how to best use approximately $24 million in ARP funds. Though many of our infrastructure projects will not provide immediate results, a diligent farmer plants trees, of which he himself may never see the fruit.
Faulkner County is a perfect place to plant infrastructure seeds. Our community soil is prepared for growth. We have a thriving workforce, great educational facilities, affordable real estate, and awesome people. Now is the time to invest.
If you, your organization, or your community has a request for the county’s ARP funds, please submit your application to my office by March 15th.
Let’s continue to invest in Faulkner County. I’m proud I live in Faulkner County.
