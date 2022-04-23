Fair elections are the cornerstone of democracies. If you haven’t registered to vote, now is the time.
Faulkner County does a great job with elections. Despite uninformed and baseless rumors that exist on social media, internet message boards and extreme media radio and television broadcasts, our elections in this country are fair and safe. Faulkner County has a long history of fair elections. I can remember when Election Day was a huge event at the Courthouse Square. Results were proclaimed from a flatbed trailer behind the courthouse. The crowd would celebrate the entire evening as results were compiled and announced.
Faulkner County currently boasts a skilled permanent staff and robust group of election workers. Did you know that Faulkner County is one of just a few counties in Arkansas with an election coordinator as part of our staff? Additionally, we hire experts who devote thousands of hours to ensure safe and accurate results. We take elections seriously and we are committed to providing the best, legal and efficient election process possible.
Our county has three election commissioners tasked with the oversight of each and every election. These individuals work together, in conjunction with Margaret Darter, our county clerk, to establish new election precincts, establish polling sites and certify the results. This year, the election commission used the new census data to create new districts for the justices of the peace. We’ve had some great commissioners over the past years. I’ll greatly miss Ronnie Hall, one of our commissioners who recently passed away.
For the upcoming elections in May, the county will hire about 138 poll workers, 20 poll sheriffs and 20 poll judges. In fact, we still need more workers. If you are interested in helping, please contact the county clerk’s office at 501-450-4909. All poll workers receive mandatory training and are equipped to ensure a smooth election process. Please consider serving as a poll worker. I have known people that worked the polls for at least 25 years or more. I remember when my father was sheriff of Pike County, Arkansas. He worked alongside the County Clerk to ensure the elections were fair and open for registered voters. Poll workers are the front line to ensure elections are fair.
April 25 is the deadline to register to vote for the May elections. I’d encourage everyone to register as quickly as possible. Early voting will begin on May 9, and Election Day is scheduled for May 24. More information including ballots and maps can be found on our website at votefaulkner.com.
My helpful hint: Utilize the two weeks of early voting. Typically, waiting times during the early voting period are short or nonexistent. Many states do not have the luxury of early voting, and it causes a mess of complications. We’re blessed to live in a state with great laws to allow access to the polling booths. My wife and I have early voted for the past 20 years. I am proud we can go vote early in Faulkner County, Arkansas.
Voting is not just a right, it’s a privilege. Please register to vote and exercise your right and privilege. Voting is our American way to see our opinions displayed through the election process. For me, Election Day is a combination of Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day. The sacrifice of others helped keep our right to vote. Please use this right when given the opportunity to vote. Thank you to all of the individuals, both past and present, that make elections possible.
I’m proud I live in Faulkner County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.