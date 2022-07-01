Thank you to the Faulkner County Quorum Court for paying it forward and investing in the future of Faulkner County.
At times, I go at a fast pace and I fail to say “thank you” to the people that step forward to help meet the challenges we face in the county.
I want to say “thank you” to the Faulkner County Quorum Court for the June 21 vote to approve the $7.85 million infrastructure ordinance. This ordinance contained five projects that will provide critical sewer and water infrastructure projects throughout the county.
The Wooster project was granted $1.57 million to provide new sewer service and improve water. Wooster is poised to grow, but needed assistance in developing a sewer system. This is a great example of “paying it forward,” and it will return increased benefits for the public in the long run. With this money, Wooster can create new retail outlets and help residents who have struggled with substandard septic systems. Also, the proposed sewer project will save the new elementary school approximately $30,000 a year it was spending on its septic system. Mayor Robinson’s efforts will make this happen.
The Conway water project was granted $1.57 million to extend down Lower Ridge Road, east of Conway. This partnership with Conway Corporation, the city of Conway and Faulkner County will replace well-water that is contaminated with E-coli and minerals. This has been needed for over 20 years. This will further help develop the areas between Lower Ridge Road and Highway 64, which will, in turn, increase our tax base and help this area grow. Pay it forward. We have to invest in our community today in order for future generations to receive dividends in years to come. I appreciate Conway Corporation and Bret Carroll for being at many of the recent meetings to explain the needs of those in the Lower Ridge community.
The city of Greenbrier was granted $1.57 million to increase capacity of its sewer plant, and to meet the growth of this area. Greenbrier will service Wooster’s sewer when completed. Additionally, Greenbrier has seven new subdivisions that will need city water, and some will require sewer. This enormous project will likely exceed $16 million to complete. I know by working with Mayor Hartwick, this appropriation will be a start to address the major challenges this community faces as they continue to grow. The county may be able to help more later if funds are available from the American Rescue Plan.
The city of Mayflower was granted $1.57 million from the county to help rebuild their sewer plant that was damaged in the 2019 Arkansas River Flood. This is at least a $7 million project that needs immediate attention. With the completion of the two overpasses next April, new retail businesses will flock to Mayflower, and the sewer repairs are key for future growth. The landscape of Mayflower will change in the near future. I’m happy we were in a place to assist Mayor Holland with the County’s American Rescue funds.
The city of Vilonia was granted $1.57 million to help increase the region’s water capacity to serve the growth in and around Vilonia. Mayor Scroggin’s water system covers more miles than any other in Faulkner County. Their region starts at the Conway city limits and extends to the White County line. Their main intake line has to be enlarged to service their continued growth. Growth is a big challenge for Vilonia with the Hwy 64 bypass starting to build up. This project will increase the water flow to many new areas. We wish them the best as they meet the challenges of the future.
Additionally, the Quorum Court appropriated money to the towns of Guy and Damascus for water extension projects. These are both smaller, but needed projects, to provide service to their customers. In some cases, families in our county were having to haul water to their homes in their trucks to provide for their household needs. I am glad our county was able to use $218,516 of the American Rescue Plan funds to help these communities.
In the past 60 days, our County Quorum Court approved $8,068,516 from the American Rescue funds to improve the quality of life in seven infrastructure projects around the county. That’s about a third of our entire allotment from the federal government. These projects are exactly what Congress anticipated when the American Rescue Plan was enacted. The federal government wanted counties and municipalities to invest in the future, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We’ve paid it forward for the betterment of future generations.
Now, I can say it again, “thank you.” There are more projects being reviewed for the court to consider in the months to come.
I am proud that I live in Faulkner County, and I believe that you are too.
