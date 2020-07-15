Arkansas has six Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate, and after the November elections it probably still will. But one of those races will be interesting.
That would be the 2nd District congressional race between Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock.
The race became more interesting this week when the campaigns announced their second quarter fundraising totals. Elliott, the challenger, raised more than twice as much as Hill, the incumbent.
Elliott raised $600,000 that quarter, more than $460,000 of it in June. She has raised more than $1 million since November 2019 and has more than $715,000 cash on hand. She’s raised slightly more through June than she raised during her entire unsuccessful run for the same seat against now-Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in 2010. That year, she received 38 percent of the vote.
Hill’s campaign announced in a press release Monday that it raised $270,000 that quarter. Not to belabor the point, but that’s less than half, although the campaign told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Hill had paused his fundraising efforts for almost two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hill’s press release blasted Elliott through a statement made by the campaign’s chairperson. That’s not just my description. The release’s headline said “Hill campaign … blasts opponent …” Blasting has not really been Hill’s style since he entered politics, but campaigns become more aggressive when races get interesting. He does have twice as much money in the bank, $1.455 million, as Elliott does. But again, he’s the incumbent.
Elliott is an experienced candidate and perhaps the most recognizable member of the Arkansas Legislature. She’ll be trying to become the state’s first African American ever elected to Congress in a year when racial relations will be a major issue. She has a story to tell as a retired teacher who as a child attended segregated schools, which she helped integrate. She says she likes being a politician.
On May 28, her campaign announced she had been added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red to Blue” program. So far it’s supporting 24 candidates opposing Republican House incumbents, so she’ll have national support from her own party.
Hill will have national support from his own. He’s a successful banker who is part of a five-member committee entrusted with overseeing $500 billion in taxpayer-financed coronavirus-related loans. Well, it’s actually a four-member committee at the moment because Sen. Mitch McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi haven’t finalized a chairman. Earlier in his career, he was a high-ranking figure in the Treasury Department during the first George Bush presidency and served in the Bush White House. He later founded Delta Trust and Banking Corp. in Little Rock.
He was elected to Congress in 2014, defeating North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Henry Hays, 52-44 percent. He won 58 percent of the vote in 2016 while defeating Democrat Dianne Curry. In 2018 he beat then-state Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, 52-46 percent.
Aside from the Curry race, those races were kind of tight. They’re much tighter than the state’s other Republican congressmen have experienced, and none of them are facing candidates supported by the Red to Blue program. In fact, Rep. Rick Crawford in eastern Arkansas’ 1st District doesn’t even have an opponent.
With all due respect to Crawford, that’s not because he’s a better or worse congressman than Hill. Elections are more about a district’s makeup than the candidates.
Hill’s race will be the most competitive because the district is the most competitive. That’s because its seven central Arkansas counties include the state’s largest and most urban one – Little Rock’s Pulaski County. Urban areas have a higher percentage of people who vote for Democrats. The district’s other counties are smaller but much friendlier for Hill: Saline, White, Faulkner, Perry, Conway and Van Buren.
Sen. Tom Cotton doesn’t have a Democratic opponent in his re-election campaign and would be heavily favored if he did, so the 2nd District will be the state’s most interesting race.
That happens to be Arkansas’ largest media market, so if you are served by it, prepare to see plenty of commercials blasting both Elliott and Hill.
