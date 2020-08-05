While many Arkansas school districts are asking families to decide between bringing their children to school or keeping them home to start the school year, Hot Springs Lakeside is taking a different approach: maximum flexibility.
Superintendent Shawn Cook says school districts must be prepared to “pivot on a dime” when schools open for business Aug. 24. At Lakeside, students will be assigned teachers and can choose how they start the year, but they also can bounce back and forth between in-person instruction and virtual learning. That arrangement offers immediate flexibility for parents if COVID-19 rates start spiking in their community. The district does ask that parents meet with their principal before taking their children home.
That means a teacher may instruct half her students in the classroom while the other half are learning online. And then the next day, the combination may be different. This will be a challenging arrangement for teachers, but Cook says they’re on board.
Cook says districts must be flexible because it won’t take much of an outbreak, fueled by social media and possibly rumors, for parents to start pulling their children out of school. He explained the rationale bluntly in a presentation to school board members and superintendents in June.
“Let’s just say we start back with 80 percent of our students, and we’re in week one,” he said. “One student – one student – in Arkansas gets COVID and passes away. It’s a game-changer. All of a sudden, instead of having 80 percent at school, we’ve got 90 percent at home.”
Lakeside is providing parents other choices. Core classes at the primary school will all occur in the morning so parents can bring their children home that afternoon. High school classes aren’t as clustered, but students will be able to come and go.
Cook said in an interview that surveys have shown about half the respondents want their children onsite full-time, roughly 30 percent plan to choose a hybrid option, and 20 percent plan to keep their children at home.
It’s easier for Lakeside to take this approach because it was already doing so before the pandemic hit. That’s because years ago, Cook participated in a leadership course where a speaker said public schools must offer parents choices or someone else will.
Cook took that advice to heart. Three years ago, the district started offering flexible online options after receiving a School of Innovation waiver from the state Department of Education. About 130 students in grades K-7 were taking advantage of the program before the virus struck. Another 25 high school students enrolled in classes part time through Florida Virtual School. One student whose parents often travel out of state working with horses has been able to stay with them and learn online and then return to the classroom when her family comes home. Meanwhile, the district had already spent almost $1 million on digital devices, so students had the hardware they needed when schools shut down in March.
The big challenge facing many districts is broadband internet access. In a survey conducted by the Arkansas Department of Education, one-third of school districts and open enrollment charter schools said at least 30 percent of their students lacked broadband connectivity at home. Only 19 percent said 10 percent or less of their students lacked connectivity.
At Lakeside, more than 99 percent of students have broadband at home. When schools shut down in March, about 200 students lacked it, but local provider Resort Cable is providing access to those families for $25 a month.
Schools are funded based on how many students they teach full-time and part-time, and as Cook realized years ago, families have more and more options these days. One good thing about the pandemic is that it has shown schools and families how technology can be used to teach students creatively, including at home.
That change will outlive the pandemic. This year, schools must be more flexible because of the pandemic’s demands. Once this is over, they’ll have to be more flexible because of parents’ demands.
Either way, they’ll change. They must, so like Lakeside, they’ll have to figure out how they can.
