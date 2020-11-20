This is the day the Lord has made so let us rejoice and be glad in it. I don’t know about you but I’m so thankful and glad that God allows me to even be in this day. I thank Him for allowing me to inhale and exhale His air and oxygen.
You see brothers and sisters; we can do nothing without Him. We can’t even move our little finger without Him. Because of You Jesus, our heartbeat belongs to You.
The bottom line, brothers and sisters, we are nothing without Him. I say that in a good and positive way because God is good, and His ways are righteous and there is no negativity in Him. I thank God that I don’t look like what I have been through. I thank Him for His grace and mercy, amen ...
There is someone going through something that is not of God and you want out of it, but you don’t know how to get out of it. I’m here to let you know your only way out is Jesus. You see He came from Heaven, wrapped Himself into flesh so He could die for the sins of the world. So, whatever you are going through, and you see that you can’t get out of it; pray to Jesus and ask Him to help you. He died for whatever it is you are going through, and He IS your ONLY way out.
It doesn’t matter what it is. Jesus can deliver you out of the hands of the devil. I’m a living witness to what Jesus can do. You see, He delivered me from alcohol, drugs, lying, stealing and the list just goes on. Like I said, I’m so glad I don’t look like what I’ve been through.
God is no respecter of a person. What He did for me, He will do the same for you. And that’s deliver me from the hands of the devil. Now that’s IF you allow Him to. Some folks love being bound by the hands of the enemy. They think it’s so much fun living for the devil and not for Jesus. If they only knew the fun, they are having is a trap for the enemy, the devil, to kill them. If you want out of the hands of the devil, just say “Jesus, I surrender. Help me get out of the enemy’s hands.
Some of you are living for the devil and you know it and you want to come out of that lifestyle, but you can’t because the devil has a stronghold on you. Believe me, I know because he had one on me. And I asked Jesus to break that stronghold the devil had on me. You can believe it or not. Only Jesus can break the stronghold of the devil. The devil is no match for Jesus.
In fact, no one can stand or win against Jesus. In other words, you need to let Jesus fight your battles because when He fights, He wins, and you win! He will deliver you out of the hands of the devil and only He can!
Question, is there anything too hard for God? NO! There is nothing too hard for Him! He’s all powerful, all knowing and He’s almighty God! In closing, I was lost but Jesus found me. He delivered me from alcohol and drugs and the other sinful things I was in to back in my young days. It doesn’t matter if you are young or old, Jesus can deliver you out of the hands of the devil, just like that!
He can deliver you this very second, minute, hour, and this very day. Yes, brothers and sisters, Jesus can save you. I’m going to ask everyone who wants to be saved to pray this little but powerful prayer. “Lord Jesus, I believe You are the Son of God. You were crucified, buried, and resurrected in three days You got up out of the grave and are sitting at the right hand of God the Father on the throne in Heaven. Jesus, come into my heart. I make You my Lord and Savior. My hope and trust are in You because only through You, Jesus, we are saved. Thank You for saving me. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.”
Now if you prayed that prayer, you are saved! You just opened the door to Heaven and it’s ONLY because of what Jesus did. Remember brothers and sisters, Jesus is the way to Heaven. You can’t get to Heaven without coming through Jesus.
Brothers and sisters, Jesus is talking to us every day. He loves us and don’t let anyone else tell you anything different. He loves us and that’s why He died for us on that Roman cross. SO IT IS, IT IS SO ... AMEN ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler 2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
