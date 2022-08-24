‘Only Murders in the Building” season 2 is the second season of Hulu’s hit whodunnit comedy starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. This season, our favorite podcasting trio must now help solve the murder of their former board president of the Arconia Bunny Folger, but with the killer trying to frame the murder on them and the police on their tails, they must work even harder to crack this case or else they could be arrested for a crime they may or may not have committed.

I’m a huge fan of whodunits and murder mysteries and also grew up with Selena Gomez on my TV screen watching her show “Wizards of Waverly Place” on Disney Channel. Despite that, I was pretty late to start watching season 1 of “Only Murders in the Building,” binging it a full six months after it first premiered on Hulu. I fell in love with the show pretty much instantly and watched the whole season in a single day. I was extremely excited for season 2 and I’ve been watching every episode as soon as I could every single Tuesday after it dropped on the streaming service.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

