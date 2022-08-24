‘Only Murders in the Building” season 2 is the second season of Hulu’s hit whodunnit comedy starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. This season, our favorite podcasting trio must now help solve the murder of their former board president of the Arconia Bunny Folger, but with the killer trying to frame the murder on them and the police on their tails, they must work even harder to crack this case or else they could be arrested for a crime they may or may not have committed.
I’m a huge fan of whodunits and murder mysteries and also grew up with Selena Gomez on my TV screen watching her show “Wizards of Waverly Place” on Disney Channel. Despite that, I was pretty late to start watching season 1 of “Only Murders in the Building,” binging it a full six months after it first premiered on Hulu. I fell in love with the show pretty much instantly and watched the whole season in a single day. I was extremely excited for season 2 and I’ve been watching every episode as soon as I could every single Tuesday after it dropped on the streaming service.
And man did season 2 deliver. The show really does feel like this nice mix of a classic television series and the newer type of TV we see nowadays. Hulu’s release strategy of one episode a week also helped with this type of story, generating a lot of fun discussions and fan theories online to keep me interested week after week. This show is a true gem in my opinion and season 2 has only elevated my excitement for the confirmed season 3.
While I do prefer season 1’s mystery to season 2’s, the finale and big reveal at the end was much better than season 1’s in my opinion. It was such a fun finale from beginning to end and the killer’s identity was genuinely a surprise while still making complete sense to what we’ve seen all season. The big “theatrical show” Oliver puts on was so much fun and a nice throwback to classic whodunnit killer reveals that I felt was missing from season 1’s reveal. It featured some of the funniest moments in the entire show and a nice fake out that genuinely had my jaw on the floor.
The trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez is such a great trio and it’s so amazing seeing them back again. It’s a perfect combination of people. You have “the Martins” as the classic comedians for the “older” generations and then you have Selena Gomez here for the Millennials and Gen Z viewers, a great way to get all ages invested in the show and for me as a Gen Z viewer, it’s got me hooked. Steve Martin and Martin Short are once again hilarious this season and Selena Gomez proves herself again to be the heart and emotional center of this trio, showing that she was robbed of that Emmy nomination that the other three men got.
What thing I really liked about this season was how we got to see more of the residents of the Arconia. We got bits and pieces of them in season 1, but not enough to really fall in love and get invested in any certain character. This season, there were some scenes that featured only side characters and not a single one of the “Only Murders” podcasters, showing us intimate moments with a few of the other characters in the show. Michael Cyril Creighton as the cat loving Howard and Teddy Coluca as Lester the doorman were the standouts for me and I really loved getting to know more about their characters and seeing the onions getting peeled to their personalities, backstories and life goals. I hope we get to see more of that in season 2 even if it seems not much of the season will take place in the Arconia based on the ending of the finale episode.
The season was also a great conclusion to the character of Bunny Folger. Jayne Houdyshell really adds a lot more to the character this season despite her character being… well… dead. Episode 3, “The Last Day of Bunny Folger,” was a fantastic episode because the writing team and Houdyshell were able to add so many more layers to this character that was kind of hated in season 1. This really helped me and other audiences fully want justice for her character which helped me get even more invested in the season.
The new characters, while nowhere as good as the ones from season 1, were still good additions to this show. Cara Delevingne as Alice, the British art student who Mabel falls for, is great and adds a lot more mystery to the season. I’m assuming she’s coming back to season 3 and I’m curious to see what her character has in store for us. I also really hope to see Christine Ko return as the new board president Nina Lin. I’m really surprised we didn’t get to see much of her in the finale, so I hope there’s more for her in the next season. Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps played the perfect sketchy detective and Zoe Colletti was so much fun as Charles’s daughter Lucy. Amy Schumer as, well, herself was fun for the one episode and it makes me wonder what other celebrity will be checking in to the Arconia for season 3. I really hope that’s a running gag each season.
“Only Murders in the Building” proves itself once again to be some top-tier television with its second season and the finale only makes me 10 times more excited for season 3. Stream this show on Hulu if you haven’t already because trust me, it’s worth it.
