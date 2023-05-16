Two efforts are being made to stop the LEARNS Act in Arkansas. One seeking to kill it seems unlikely to succeed. The other seeking to delay it might succeed, but its effect likely would be limited.
As you may know, the LEARNS Act is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ signature education law. It allows families to use roughly $7,000 in state funds per child for non-public schooling, repealed the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, and raised the state minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 while ensuring every teacher will receive at least a $2,000 raise.
The group Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, or CAPES, is seeking to place on the November 2024 ballot a referendum allowing voters to reject the law.
So far, it’s not getting anywhere. Attorney General Tim Griffin has twice rejected the group’s ballot title, saying it has been too brief and has failed to explain to voters key parts of the law.
The LEARNS Act has 145 pages. It’s going to be tough to make a ballot title that is both reasonably brief and sufficiently thorough.
If CAPES were to somehow gain the attorney general’s approval, it then would have to collect enough voter signatures for Secretary of State John Thurston to certify it for the ballot. Then it would have to survive the inevitable lawsuit by LEARNS supporters seeking to invalidate it on a legal basis or signature-gathering technicality. The case would end up before the Supreme Court.
Which illustrates one of the challenges in a state whose motto is “Regnat Populus” or “The People Rule.” The Arkansas Constitution creates certain avenues for citizens to check and balance their elected officials and the political establishment. Those include constitutional amendments, initiatives (laws passed directly by citizens) and referenda (nullifying a law passed by legislators). But for citizens to use those tools, they must go through those same elected officials and the political establishment.
Sometimes it still happens, and citizen-led efforts make the ballot. If CAPES succeeded in doing that, it still would have to convince a majority of Arkansans to vote to kill LEARNS.
Which voters might be hard to convince? Probably every teacher who just received a $14,000 raise, and every family using that $7,000 for private or homeschooling.
People seeking to merely delay the implementation of LEARNS have a better chance of succeeding.
Soon after LEARNS was passed, the State Board of Education used one of its provisions after taking over the tiny and struggling Marvell-Elaine School District. The State Board signed a contract awarding the district’s management to the Friendship Education Foundation, a charter organization based in Washington, D.C.
Marvell-Elaine has sued the state. Its attorney, former Little Rock School Board member Ali Noland, argues the State Board acted too quickly because it relied on the LEARNS Act’s emergency clause, which she says is invalid.
Emergency clauses, which are common, state that new laws will take effect immediately, rather than 90 days after the Legislature adjourns. The Arkansas Constitution states that legislators are supposed to vote on them separately, and they require a two-thirds vote. It’s important to do this correctly because laws without an emergency clause don’t go into effect if a referendum petition is successfully filed.
For as long as anyone can remember, lawmakers have voted on emergency clauses along with the bill – not separately. Noland told the “Capitol View” public affairs show on KARK-TV that the Constitution says what it says, so the LEARNS Act is not yet law and the contract is not valid. For her to succeed, she’d need a positive ruling from the Arkansas Supreme Court.
At most, she’s trying to buy time. Sometimes, time is all you have, but it allows something else to come along. By the way, nullifying the emergency clause would give CAPES more time to get its referendum on the ballot. In the unlikely event that it does, it theoretically would stop LEARNS from going into effect until November 2024.
I’m not sure how much difference it would make. LEARNS passed overwhelmingly. “Capitol View” host Roby Brock pointed out that Sanders could call lawmakers into session and vote on the emergency clause separately.
Regardless, apart from the LEARNS Act, lawmakers from now on should stop taking shortcuts and vote separately on emergency clauses. They probably should have fewer of them, too.
We’ll see what lessons are learned.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @steve brawner.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.