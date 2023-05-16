Two efforts are being made to stop the LEARNS Act in Arkansas. One seeking to kill it seems unlikely to succeed. The other seeking to delay it might succeed, but its effect likely would be limited.

As you may know, the LEARNS Act is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ signature education law. It allows families to use roughly $7,000 in state funds per child for non-public schooling, repealed the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, and raised the state minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 while ensuring every teacher will receive at least a $2,000 raise.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

