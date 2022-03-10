Looking at today’s topic “Optimism is a Happiness Magnet,” I knew generally what the word “Optimism” meant. However, I wanted to get it from an official source, so I went to my dictionary and looked it up. I was so pleased when I did this because there were three meanings listed, and they made me glad that I am an eternal optimist.
Here is what the dictionary said: 1. A disposition to look on the bright side of things. 2. The doctrine that everything is ordered for the best. 3. The doctrine that the universe is constantly tending toward a better state.
Well, that made me happy because I am most definitely in favor of each of these things. In reality, we know that much of our society today is not prone to look on the bright side of things. We have a myriad of problems in America today and crime statistics make us want to run for cover. A high percentage of the American people are not optimistic but rather they are very negative. In today’s times, this is the normal way to think and act. We must remember that achieving success is not normal, but rather that it is rare when we see a truly successful person who is always optimistic and always looks on the bright side of things. This is something most people desire, but no one took the time to help them understand what it takes to become truly successful.
Now, back to my title, “Optimism is a Happiness Magnet.” If the universal goal is true happiness, as most everyone wants to be happy, the best way to achieve this is to hold an optimistic attitude. The word “magnet” is quite important in this process. Our mind picture here is that a magnet attracts anything that will stick to it, and you can almost see a magnet being pushed along and everything in its path flocking to it.
If you are not an optimist but would like to become one, just realize that optimism is a state of mind. You can become one by deliberately choosing what goes into your mind. First, to become an outstanding success, we have to pay the price for it. Back in the days when I was speaking several times each week, I learned by experience that the people in my audiences really like humor. So long as I could use humor to make a point, they would be on board. While writing this column, I was reminded that I have a ring binder here in my office that I had developed over the years. This binder has hundreds of quotes, funny stories and examples that I had written and saved that would help me entertain my audience and get a serious message across at the same time.
One of the real problems I see in people’s lives today is that they tend to get in a rut. If we are not careful, we can get so bogged down in our thinking and our habitual way of doing things that we let the enthusiasm (a word that is kin-folks with optimism) fade from our lives. It has been said that familiarity breeds contempt. From time to time all we need to do is to stop and recharge our batteries. Don’t be like the man who did not kiss his wife for 30 years and then shot the man who did. So long, and please keep smiling.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
