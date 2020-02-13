Hello everyone!
I am a firm believer that when you take the time to bring order to your life, you will get much more done and feel a lot less stressed. When I think of the word, order, I think of “the proper arrangement of things.” In other words, it is the process of putting everything in your life into the proper category. Today, I want to share with you three areas of our life that we need to bring into proper order.
First, we need to bring ourselves into order. Most people I know will make it a top priority to charge their cell phones batteries when they become low. No matter how busy or tired the person may be, they will always find an outlet to replenish their phone. And yet, many of the same people don’t have the same sense of urgency when it comes to recharging themselves: their spirit, soul, and body. So, I pose the question, “What are you doing to recharge and replenish yourselves daily?” Are you more concerned with your battery life, than you are your own wellbeing? Jesus told his disciples in Mark 6:31, “Then, because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, Jesus said to them, come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.” Jesus’ teaches here that his disciples needed to reorganize their schedules. Because Jesus knew that they couldn’t get positive results without also including periods of rest.
Secondly, we need to bring our homes in order. Always remember, a cluttered and disorganized home can steal your peace of mind. In fact, the Bible says it best in 1 Corinthians 14:33, “For God is not a God of disorder but of peace…” Here are a couple of simple tips to assist you in decluttering your home. Try the 365 rule. The 365 rule simply means that everyday of the year you remove one unused, unwanted, or unnecessary item from your home. You can give it away, throw it away, or even sell it. Another helpful tip for decluttering your home is that anytime you purchase a new item, you must also be willing to remove an old one. For example, if you purchase a new pair of shoes, you must also be willing to remove an old pair from your collection. One of the best results of reorganizing your home is that it will help you save time. It is amazing how much unnecessary time we waste by looking for lost or misplaced items.
Thirdly, we need to get our relationships in order. I strongly believe that it is our responsibility to protect our peace. There are so many external forces that try to penetrate our inner calm. One of the biggest threats to our inner calm can be toxic people. Therefore, we may want to go through a periodic detox of our social circle. Every now and then, we may want to eliminate or take a break from those who individuals who always seem to disrupt our inner calm. 1 Corinthians 15:33 describes it like this, “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character.” Sometimes our best option is to reorganize our social circle.
I am convinced that taking the time to bring order to your life will allow you to get much more done and prevent a lot of unnecessary stress. Because, when we choose to bring order to ourselves, our homes, and our relationships; we will get positive results. Today, I want to leave you with 1 Corinthians 14:40, “But everything should be done in a fitting and orderly way.”
Blessings!!!
