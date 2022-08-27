‘Orphan: First Kill” is a prequel to the 2009 horror film “Orphan” directed by William Brent Bell (director of “The Boy” and “The Boy II”) and written by David Coggeshall (writer of “The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia”). This Orphan movie takes place two years before the 2009 original film where Isabelle Fuhrman (“The Novice”) returns as the creepy homicidal psychopath known as Esther. After escaping from an Estonian psychiatric facility, she travels to America by impersonating Esther, the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But when her mask starts to slip, she is put against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.
Not many people talk about the first “Orphan” movie which is a shame because it’s a really great horror film (and currently streaming alongside this prequel on Paramount+). “Orphan” really nails the creepy atmosphere made with characters that you really care about and has some great kill scenes to go along with it. What made the original movie so unique is the big reveal twist about who Esther really is.
“First Kill” expands upon Esther’s backstory and lore that was really only talked about, never shown, in the original installment. We get to know her character more and new layers that might have been only hinted upon about her and her backstory are peeled back in the process. If you saw and remember the first film, this story follows the family who she was with before she ended up in the foster home that Vera Farmiga’s character and her family later adopts her from.
While it is really cool to see this family that was talked about so much in the first film and really get to see what happened to them, it also hurts the film a bit. There’s a lot of tension that’s completely stripped away from the story when we already know how this story is going to end. The first movie tells you exactly what’s going to happen here so I personally was just kind of waiting for the inevitable to happen. Any potential suspense this movie could’ve had and any surprises along the way about how everything will end up is kind of taken away here.
Well, almost all the surprises.
This film has a twist that comes up in about the halfway point that honestly makes the entire movie worth watching all on its own. I was genuinely shocked and it’s one of the most surprising, unexpected and entertaining twists that I’ve seen in any movie in a long time. It’s a twist this story needed because without it, I would’ve left it wondering what the point in making this was and this would be a pure negative review I’m writing right now. Obviously I’m not going to spoil what the twist is, and really I don’t even think I could even try to make a hint as to what it is unless I flat out say it, but it’s the type of twist that completely flips the story on its head in the best way imaginable.
Isabelle Fuhrman is just as great in the role of Esther as she was over a decade ago. There’s a lot of things working against her in this. For one, she has to change the character up a bit because of the twist that happens, but she still finds a way to make it work while still 100 percent sticking true to the character that was established back in 2009. Also, she was 12 when she first played this character and now she’s a 25-year-old grown woman. Not only has she gotten taller, but her face has changed slightly and her mannerisms and acting abilities are no where near what they were 13 years ago because she’s grown up so much.
Her mannerisms with the character are exactly how they were before and it’s as if she never left the character. She also gets a lot of help with her age up thanks to the director and makeup team on the film. She still somehow looks exactly the same age as she did in the first film (for the most part) and that’s all thanks to the makeup team and director William Brent Bell’s use of perspective while shooting each scene to keep her height the same. According to reports, no de-aging visual effects or digital manipulation was done in any scene to make her look younger. It was just the impressive work of the entire crew involved. Amazing.
The twist and her performance are amazing, as is the opening scene showing how Esther got from Estonia to the United States, but this film does have quite a few flaws. For one, I think it’s a little bit short. Usually, I love a good 90-minute feature especially when it’s a film like this, however I think this movie could’ve used a bit more to make us further understand character motivations and make the ending more impactful. The ending in general is way too rushed, to the point of it being sloppy in execution. I needed more there and I wish the filmmakers would’ve taken their time to get us to that satisfying ending.
I also don’t think this film uses its horror/slasher elements to the best of its ability. There are some very intense and brutal kill scenes in the original film, but there’s not much of that here. We got some in the beginning, but other than that the other kills are short, abrupt and very underwhelming. If these issues could’ve been fixed, it could’ve elevated this film to a level so much more than it is.
Despite all its flaws, I do think “Orphan: First Kill” is worth the watch especially since you can watch it at home on Paramount+ and don’t have to pay tickets to a theater to see it (although it would’ve been cool to see it on the big screen). It’s very flawed, but it’s just as shocking and creepy as the original film. Check it out.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
