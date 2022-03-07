Hello brothers and sisters. God is good and his love is everlasting. God sent his son Jesus, to save us from the sins we face and fall into. You see, God already knew we would fall into sin.
He knew we would yield to the temptation placed before us to sin and try it out. He knew once we sinned it would be difficult for us to live a life free from the bondage of sin. God knew we were going to sin before we were even born. Jehovah God knows all things. He knew what kind of sins we would commit prior to us committing them.
He knows if we will remain in sin. He also knows if we will repent and turn from our sins. Some people love living in sin and refuse to live a life free from sin. To some, sin is just a part of everyday life, but if they only knew the consequences for their sins.
Sin leads us to separation from God. It could also lead to not only a physical death, but a spiritual death as well, which will leave you bound to hell if you don’t repent and turn away from your sins.
I don’t know about you, but I thank God for sending his son Jesus from heaven to earth to die for our sins. I personally thank Jesus for dying for me so I can live my eternal life with him in heaven. Some do not know, but when this life is over, we will live forever either in heaven or hell. Where we spend eternity will be the final stop for our lives. I hope and pray that your last stop will be heaven after this life is over.
It is your call to decide where the end of your road in life will lead you. I know some of you don’t like it when I speak on the coming of the lord Jesus, heaven and hell. However, when God places things on one’s heart it is for a reason. We all need to hear what God has to say. See, we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23). Before I go any further, please repent of your sins. Ask God to forgive you of all your sins and to cleanse you of all unrighteousness.
Acknowledge to Jesus that you are a sinner in need of salvation. Allow him into your heart and make him your lord and savior. If you have followed the above instructions you have taken steps in the right direction to secure your spot in heaven. Find yourself a bible believing church and get all of what God has for you. Shut the door to the sin that has had you in bondage. Began living your life as a disciple for Christ, which means your life is lived based off the standard of Christ. It is no longer what your desire but rather what God desires for you. Remember, Jesus is the only way to heaven, and he has paid the price for your entry into heaven with his precious blood.
So it is, it is so.
