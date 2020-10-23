Hello everyone!
Most of us have experienced varying degrees of stress and anxiety since March. Our world looks very different today than it did just seven short months ago. For this reason, I want to take a moment to talk about our thought life. Our thought life is important to this discussion because it directly impacts our mental health. In fact, it is often the thermostat used to control our levels of stress and anxiety. The following are three ways to maintain a healthy thought life.
First of all, we should FEED our mind properly. Jesus himself stated in Matthew 4:4, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.” I am a firm believer that the key to having a healthy mind is a healthy mental diet. When you daily feed yourself the truth of God’s word, you ensure that your mind is getting the mental nutrients it needs to remain healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding your mind properly, greatly improves your thought life.
Secondly, we should FREE our mind from unnecessary distractions. One of the best definitions for distractions I have ever heard is, “shifting your attention from something of GREATER importance to something of LESSER importance.” In other words, don’t sweat the small stuff! Keep your focus on the things that matter most in life. I like the way Psalm 119:15 says it, “I will meditate on your precepts and fix my eyes on your ways.” The writer of this Psalm is proclaiming his desire to not become distracted. His primary focus is allowing the word of God to regulate both his behavior and thought life. Freeing our minds from distractions immensely improves our thought life.
Thirdly, we should FOCUS on the positive. Here is my question to you, “What has your attention?” Are you primarily focused on the negative or the positive things going on in your life? The Bible gives us this advice in Philippians 4:8, “Finally brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things.” Paul is not suggesting that we deny the negativity in this world. He is just advising that we not dwell on it. Rather, we should focus the majority of our time and energy on the things we can change and/or make better. We should also remember to be thankful and trust God to handle the things that are too difficult for us. Focusing on the positive will considerably improve our thought life.
Yes, our world looks more different than it did seven months ago. But if we FEED our mind properly, FREE ourselves from unnecessary distractions, and FOCUS on the positive, we can certainly maintain a healthy thought life. I leave you today with the words found in Proverbs 23:7, “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he …”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
