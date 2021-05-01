Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat commends the two Faulkner County detention officers who reported one of their own for inappropriate behavior, the sheriff’s office for terminating his employment and the prosecuting attorney’s office for holding him accountable.
The Log Cabin Democrat reported on Thursday that 20-year-old Scott Baker was formally charged with terroristic threatening and fired from being a detention officer after he reportedly made threats toward a fellow detention officer when she objected to him being chosen to act as shift supervisor the next day. Baker was off-duty but had gone to the detention center to use the gym facilities. He reportedly admitted to having “a few drinks” before going to the facility. The detention officer he made threatening statements about, along with the shift supervisor who also heard the statements, reported Baker to the prosecuting attorney.
It’s not easy to report a colleague, even one who has threatened you. We commend the officers for their courage in doing so. And we’re glad the prosecutor investigated and ended up filing charges.
On the state level, we commend the House of Representatives for narrowly (39-43) rejecting a bill that would have eliminated early voting the Monday before Election Day. Government officials should attempt to make voting easier for constituents, not more difficult. We were relieved they didn’t pass this bill, which we believe was a voter suppression effort.
On the national level, we commend President Joe Biden for a productive first 100 days and a hopeful State of the Union address. His first 100 days has been a flurry of activity to fulfill campaign promises. In his address, he once again made a point of addressing all Americans – whether they supported him or not. We appreciate his continued efforts for unity.
The Log Cabin Democrat would also like thank the area schools, local nonprofits and the Arkansas Foodbank for their help working on our food insecurity series. This week’s article focuses on local schools. If you haven’t read it yet, we recommend doing so.
We didn’t have any jeers this week. Did we miss someone? Send your ideas for cheers and jeers to editorial@thecabin.net.
