Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
School board races: cheers
Hats off to those who are running for election in the annual school board. Being a school board member is often a thankless task, and we commend those who are passionate about education in their local school districts. We have only three contested school board races throughout the county, which is disappointing. We would like to see people have more options. The Log Cabin Democrat also encourages those districts with contested races – Greenbrier, which has two contested races, and Vilonia – to have early voting to ensure more voters have the opportunity to cast a ballot. And we urge voters to do so.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson: jeers
This week, the governor signed into law two controversial bills – Stand Your Ground and Voter ID. Regarding the Stand Your Ground law, he made it clear he didn’t think it was necessary as the state already doesn’t require a person to retreat in some circumstances. He also echoed concerns from many opposed to the bill that it could lead to violence against people of color. He urged the legislature to pass a “complimentary” hate crimes bill this session. When reporters asked why he thought the General Assembly would listen to him on this issue when it hasn’t on others, he said “Hope springs eternal.” Hope is not a strategy.
To our dismay, the governor was less conflicted about signing the Voter ID bill into law. We believe voters should have unfettered access to voting. We were relieved to hear that at least people without a photo ID would be able to get one free of charge.
We also disagree with the governor’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate on March 31. We understand the need to allow businesses to go back to full capacity – though we also think this may be too soon – but at least keep the mask mandate in place. This not only helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19, it protects employees from having to act as “mask police” at private businesses that still require a mask to enter their establishments.
State of the city: cheers
We again commend Mayor Bart Castleberry, the Conway City Council and city departments for its response during the pandemic. In his State of the City, Castleberry announced the city has avoided layoffs and budget cuts by “tightening our belts” with delayed capital purchasing and reduced spending. The mayor implemented a spending freeze a year ago without reducing essential services like sanitation, fire, police or street improvements. We also commend the city for seeking public input before developing a five-year strategic plan that focuses on infrastructure, public safety and more.
We look forward to having the mayor as a guest on our podcast, Conway on the Record, later this month.
