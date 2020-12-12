Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
Super choice. The Log Cabin Democrat gives a thumbs up to Conway Board of Education in its unanimous support of Jeff Collum as being named Greg Murry’s successor as superintendent following an extensive five-month search. Collum has nine years of experience as a superintendent in Texas and Arkansas and 15 years of administrative experience. We look forward to welcoming Collum and his family to Conway next summer.
Girl power. Congratulations to the women honored at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Women in Business banquet. Vickie Crutchfield of Arkansas Property Brokers, Julie Goodnight of Julie’s Sweet Shoppe, Cate Ketcheside-McConnell of Smith Ford and Denise Perry of Sandstone Real Estate Group were all named Outstanding Women in Business for 2020. Shaneil Ealy of the University of Central Arkansas was named Outstanding Woman in Nonprofit for 2020. The 2020 Diamond Achievement Award recipient was Crystal Kemp, the chief marketing officer at Conway Corporation, who was also recently named to Cablefax Magazine’s annual list of powerful women in the cable and internet industry for 2020. We applaud these women for their achievements.
Primetime letdown. Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave a statewide address on every major commercial channel at 7 p.m. Thursday that included very little new information and no new restrictions regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The governor is extending his emergency declaration, which would have expired Saturday. He said he will ask the state legislature to meet in a committee of the whole to discuss his strategy on responding to the pandemic. He stressed that, as the Arkansas Department of Health officials predicted, the state is seeing a jump in cases after the Thanksgiving holiday and urged Arkansans to be good team players in the fight of the spread over Christmas.
However, he doesn’t see a need for additional restrictions on business during the holiday season. He offered no new information on vaccines in the state other than to say he and his wife would take them when it’s their turn. Perhaps before giving another primetime address the governor would do well to listen to country music star Toby Keith’s “A little less talk and a lot more action.”
