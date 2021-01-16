Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election and wish them the best. The first 100 days of their administration will be critical.
Biden has an ambitious agenda. Obviously, the pandemic response — as far as setting stricter guidelines, getting help to business owners and Americans put in financial constraints, educating people about the importance, effectiveness and safety of the vaccine and greatly enhancing the rollout of the vaccine — should be a top priority.
We don’t want the prospect of an impeachment trial in the Senate to detract from any of the important work that needs to be done.
In spite of the unprecedented stress on the system, leading up to and including the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, the system prevailed.
Now it’s time to go to work on repairing some of the damage that has been done and gaining some of the ground we lost.
We wish Joe Biden and Kamala Harris luck and hope their administration is incredibly successful.
